The best iPad Pro 2022 prices and deals: Pre-order today

Apple has just announced a brand new iPad Pro for 2022, and it's now on pre-order. in the coming days, weeks and months, we will be bringing you the best options to get the lowest iPad Pro 2022 prices and deals, pulling them into this page, as well as giving a broader context to the new super tablet. So let's dive in!

There are two brand new iPad Pros getting released on 26 October. One is 11-inch and the other is 12.9-inch, just like last year's iPad Pros. Unlike last year's Pros, however, the iPad Pro 2022 come with Apple’s M2 chip, some USB-C ports, new Apple Pencil hover features, and Wi-Fi 6E.

As far as iPad Pro 2022 price, the 11-inch iPad Pro version starts at $799/£899 and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,099/£1,249 for the Wi-Fi-only models, and $999 and $1,299 for the Wi-Fi and 5G cellular models.

Even though we're really excited about the iPad Pro 2022, with it's M2 power and all those other features, it's also worth you checking out the best iPad Pro 12.9 prices and iPad Pro 11 prices – both released last year. What with Black Friday coming up in November, we expect to see some decent deals on these tablets. Want to explore other iPad options? Here's the iPad generations list to help you on your way.

The lowest iPad Pro 2022 prices

01. iPad Pro (M2, 2022) The all-new, super-powerful iPad Pro. Stylus support: Apple Pencil 2 | Screen size: 11-inch, 12.9-inch | Resolution: 2388x1668 / 2732x2048 | Weight: 468g / 684g | OS: iPadOS 16 | CPU: Apple M2 chip (8-core) | GPU: Apple M2 chip (10-core) | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Cameras: 12MP, 10 MP Visit Site (opens in new tab) Stunning screen on both models Fastest iPad ever USB-C port iPad 2021 is still great (and cheaper)

Apple has done it again. The American tech company has released another iPad squarely aimed at the professionals out there and, on the spec sheet, it certainly looks impressive. But what about the iPad Pro 2022 price? Is it worth getting the brand new iPad Pro 2022, or should you look to last year's release? Let's break it down.

Firstly, there are two new iPad Pros. The iPad Pro 2022 11-inch starts at $799/£899 and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,099/£1,249. That's for the Wi-Fi-only models. If you want to get 5G internet access, you'll need to add around $200 to the price.

For context, these are the same US prices that last year's iPad Pros went on sale for (the UK prices are increased this year thanks to ongoing economic issues). Of course, 2021's iPad Pros are more likely to enjoy some discounts, and we've seen them as low as $749 and $899 in the US. Sure, you don't get the updated features of the iPad Pro 2022, but a saving of $200 on the 13-inch Pro might make you think twice.

Don't want to wait until 26 October for your iPad Pro 2022? These are currently the best deals on last year's iPad Pros, wherever you are in the world...

