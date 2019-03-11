The best iPad accessories in 2019

To get the best from your tablet, you'll need the best iPad accessories. From portable keyboards and stands to turn your device into a serious workstation, to cases to protect your tablet and keep it clean, to speakers and headphones, there are plenty of iPad accessories that can improve your user experience.

The right stylus could make the difference to achieve high quality art work on your tablet, or it could help you annotate documents faster and more efficiently than ever before. Get yourself the right keyboard and you'll find your tablet becomes a powerful computer that lets you work at full capacity wherever you are. The small extra investment of an iPad accessory can be worth so much more by giving the best possible experience to you.

In this guide, we've picked the best iPad accessories from a range of different categories. Use the quick links to jump to the section you're looking for. With all the work done, all you need to do is decide which iPad accessory will get you the best out of your iPad this year.

Styluses

01. Apple Pencil (2nd Gen)

Refined perfection

Compatibility: iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 (3rd gen) | Connections: Bluetooth | Dimensions: 166 x 8.9mm | Weight: 20.7g

Pressure and tilt sensitive

Wireless charging

Expensive

Hard to keep white

Being the official Apple stylus, the Apple Pencil (2nd gen) is near perfect for the job. It magnetically attaches to the iPad Pro and charges wirelessly while there. The Pencil features a double-tap sensor that allows you to switch pen styles easily. It's also both pressure and tilt sensitive so can be used more like a real pen. You can increase pressure for thicker lines or tilt for shading, all while leaning your hand on the screen without marking your work.

02. Adonit Jot Pro

An affordable yet stylish stylus

Compatibility: Most iPads | Connections: N/A | Dimensions: 12.7 x 1mm | Weight: 59g

Fine point accuracy

Magnetically attaches

Not as many option as Pencil

Risk of scratching

The Adonit Jot Pro is a great choice if you want to save some money without sacrificing on style (this bargain stylus looks good even when paired with the design perfection that is Apple's iPad). A magnetic core allows this to clip to your iPad while the precision head with clear plastic jot dot offers for super levels of accuracy – you can see exactly what you're pressing against. Of course, at this price, you sacrifice all the smart extras like pressure sensitivity and tilt support.

03. Griffin Balanced Pointer Stylus

Super-affordable and portable

Compatibility: Most iPads | Connections: N/A | Dimensions: 12 x 1mm | Weight: 18.1g

Super-affordable

Useful clip

Basic function

No real-world pen option

This is a super-budget stylus that works on all iPad devices. The Griffin Balanced Stylus Pointer, as the name suggests, is a simple way to get more control over drawing, writing and annotating on an iPad. Since it's passive, it'll work on most touchscreens, doesn't require charging or connecting and even comes with a handy clip so you don't lose it. Griffin is a well-known brand that is able to offer this quality stylus for a silly-cheap price.

04. Logitech Crayon

Affordable Pencil alternative

Compatibility: iPad Pro 10.5 | Connections: Smart Connector | Dimensions: 10.5-inch | Weight: 175g

Offers tilt sensitivity

Palm recognition tech

Only works with 6th-gen iPad

No pressure sensor

If you want most of the features of the Apple Pencil but can't justify the expense, the Logitech Crayon is a good alternative – this still offers the tilt sensor and palm recognition of the Pencil. It pairs instantly when turned on and features an anti-roll shape so can be set down easily. You lose the pressure sensing and tap features of the Pencil but then you save a lot of money too. Be aware: this only works the 6th gen iPads.

(Image credit: Wacom)

05. Wacom Bamboo Sketch

The best complete iPad range compatible stylus

Compatibility: iPad range | Connections: Bluetooth | Dimensions: 142.2mm | Weight: 17g

Ideal for drawing

Comfortable

Specialised nib to sketch

The Wacom Bamboo Sketch is the best stylus for use on any iPad thanks to its wide compatibility and Bluetooth connectivity. The 2,048 pressure levels of sensitivity make it ideal for drawing, hence that sketch name, but it will also do the job of annotating or signing documents just fine. The ergonomic triangular design of the pen makes for a very comfortable and accurate holding position while the fine tip and pressure sensitive nib offer a paper-like drawing experience. The USB-charged battery life is really impressive too and the Bluetooth means shortcut control buttons are quickly available.

Keyboards for iPad

(Image credit: Apple)

06. Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro 10.5

Official, sleek, minimal and efficient

Compatibility: iPad Pro 10.5 | Connections: Smart Connector | Dimensions: 10.5-inch | Weight: 175g

Top design

Excellent key quality

Pricey

No back protection

The official Apple Smart Keyboard for 10.5-inch iPad Pro is one of the best ways to turn your iPad into a laptop. You get Apple-quality design and build, which means top-quality keys for typing, as well as a luxurious finish to the case itself. Everything attaches easily thanks to the Apple Smart Connector and the case is thick enough to offer protection but slim enough to stay mobile.

07. Microsoft Universal Foldable Keyboard

Very portable, and compatible with lots of devices

Compatibility: iOS 7-9 (plus various Windows, MacOS, Android) | Connections: BlueTooth 4.0 | Dimensions (HxWxD): 1.2 x 29.5 (14.7 folded) x 12.5cm | Weight: 340g

Universally compatible

Very portable

Spill-resistant

Must be rested on a flat surface

While this list is geared towards iPad accessories, if you've got devices from different brands, you'll want to go for a universal keyboard – the Microsoft foldable keyboard is compatible with iPad, iPhone, Android devices, and Windows tablets. Another great feature is its ability to be paired to multiple devices – switching over to the next device is as simple as pushing a button. Plus, with this being a foldable keyboard, it's easier to store when it's not in use, and nice and portable too.

(Image credit: Logitech)

08. Logitech Slim Folio Case (with keyboard)

Full iPad protection and an integrated BlueTooth keyboard

Compatibility: iPad 5th and 6th gen | Connections: Bluetooth LE | Dimensions (HxWxD): 18.2 x 24.8 x 2 cm | Weight: 445g

Fully protected

Battery life

Not laptop level keyboard

No Smart Connector

Logitech has been in the keyboard game for nearly as long as it has existed, which is just one of the reasons this Logitech Slim Folio Case with Keyboard is sold officially on the Apple Store. Bluetooth LE connectivity, complete iPad protection, dedicated iOS shortcut buttons, a stand mode plus a staggering four year battery life make this a winner at that low price.

(Image credit: Apple)

09. Brydge 9.7

For a MacBook-style experience

Compatibility: iPad Pro 9.7 (2015 onwards) | Connections: Bluetooth | Dimensions: 23.9 x 16.8 x 0.8 cm | Weight: 510g

Excellent keyboard quality

iOS shortcut keys

Bluetooth-only

Pricey

The Brydge 9.7 is aptly named as it aims to bridge the gap between tablet and laptop. Using its Bluetooth connected keyboard, it offers a MacBook style experience with an iPad. You get a full QWERTY keyboard with dedicated iOS shortcuts, high-grade aluminium build, 3-level backlit keys and a lifetime warranty.

(Image credit: Fintie)

10. Fintie Blade X1 iPad keyboard case

The best lightweight and affordable keyboard case

Compatibility: iPad 4, 3, 2 | Connections: Bluetooth | Dimensions: 25 x 19 x 3 cm | Weight: 435g

Lightweight

Affordable

Not the best quality

Not widely compatible

The Fintie Blade X1 keyboard case for iPad is, as the name suggests, knife thin and as such it's plenty light too. The keyboard is Bluetooth for quick connectivity while the case uses a leather outer and anti-slip rubber for good looks, resilience and useability. Despite the detachable keyboard being a super slim 7mm, the case unit also offers an adjustable stand for landscape iPad use, making it ideal for work and movie viewing sessions.

iPad cases and covers

(Image credit: Apple)

11. iPad Smart Cover

Official, solid, simple

Compatibility: iPad Air, Air 2, iPad (5th and 6th gen) | Connections: Magnetic | Dimensions: iPad 9.7-inch | Weight: 86.2g

Durable

Auto wake and sleep

Expensive

Can get dirty easily

The iPad Smart Cover is the original and defining iPad accessory that made tablet cases such a necessity. It not only protects the tablet display with a thin yet strong polyurethane and microfibre build, but it also acts as a stand when folded back. The case also features a magnetic connection to hold to the iPad, which allows for smart awakening and sleep when opened and closed. There are a number of copycat versions available now, too.

(Image credit: Griffin)

12. Griffin Survivor

Water- and shock-resistant toughness

Compatibility: iPad Air, Pro, Pro 12.9 | Connections: N/A | Dimensions: iPad 9.7-inch | Weight: 349g

Water and shock resistant

Stand built-in

Quite weighty

The Griffin Survivor is a superb way to make sure your iPad stays protected. Yes this isn't the most sleek or attractive case, but then it can go all the places that a pretty case couldn't. This iPad accessory is great for those with children, or anyone leading a hectic life who wants to be able to throw their iPad in and out of bags as they travel around. This is US Department of Defense-level safe too.

(Image credit: MoKo)

13. MoKo Case Fit iPad 9.7

Affordable complete protection

Compatibility: iPad 9.7 | Connections: N/A | Dimensions: 24.4 x 17.3 x 1.3 cm | Weight: 191g

Cheap

Magnetic wake detection

Doesn't fit all iPads

Not official

The MoKo Case for iPad 9.7 is an astonishing balance of super low price and multiple features. This offers the auto wake and sleep magnetic flip case of the official Apple smart cover, but also adds rear side protection with heat dissipating materials to avoid overheating. There is also shock absorption for drops and a screen protector to evade scratches. A superb feature set for the low price.

(Image credit: Skech)

14. Skech Flipper case

Best iPad case for tough yet slim design

Compatibility: Most iPad | Connections: N/A | Dimensions: Varies for iPad | Weight: 281g

Solid fall protection

Apple Pencil holder

Not cheap

The Skech Flipper iPad case perfectly balances portability and protection meaning this won't add much bulk to your slate but it will offer protection for up to an eight foot drop. This is thanks to tough reinforced corners as well as a bezel protector for your screen. The case uses the active open and close to wake or sleep your iPad and it can also be propped up as a stand. There's even a small loop to hold your Apple Pencil and an option for a transparent rear to see your iPad in all its shiny glory.

Headphones for iPad

15. AirPods

Official, battery case supported

Compatibility: iPad, iPhone, Mac | Connections: Bluetooth, Wireless | Dimensions: 44.3x21.3x53.5 mm in case | Weight: 46g with case

Auto on and auto connect

Quick Siri access

Limited battery life

Not a perfect ear fit

The official Apple AirPods have been designed from scratch to offer the ultimate wireless audio experience with an Apple device. That means a simple tap to connect and then automatic recognition when you pop them in your ears. A tap gets you Siri for voice controls without the need to touch your iPad. You get a 24-hour battery with charges from the case, plus decent audio for music and voice.

(Image credit: Bose)

16. Bose QuietComfort 35 ii

Excellent noise cancelling, high quality audio

Compatibility: iPad any | RRP: £289 | Connections: Bluetooth | Dimensions: 8.1 x 17 x 18 cm | Weight: 236g

Excellent noise cancelling

Top quality wireless sound

Not cheap

Only in black

The Bose QuietComfort 35 ii headphones offer a fantastic way to drown out the world around you with active noise cancellation while giving wireless connectivity and decent battery life. These are ideal for travelling or at home where background noise can affect concentration. Comfort levels are high, meaning they can be worn for a long time without being noticed. The perfect flight companion.

(Image credit: Soundcore)

17. Anker Soundcore Spirit Sports earphones

Bluetooth wireless yet affordable

Compatibility: Any iPad | Connections: Bluetooth | Dimensions: 60 x 3 x 1.3 cm | Weight: 13.6g

Affordable

Wireless

Not best sound out there

No noise cancelling

If you want to go for more subtle in-earphones but wish to stay wireless and on a budget, these Soundcore Spirit Sports are a great option. These sweat and rain resistant buds offer up to eight hours of listening before they need a charge. That makes them not only useful at home with your iPad but also great to head out the door for a run with your iPhone, getting you even more for that affordable price.

Speakers for iPad

(Image credit: Bose)

18. Bose SoundLink Revolve+

Powerful, wireless with Siri voice control

Compatibility: Any iPad | Connections: Bluetooth, wireless, USB | Dimensions: 18.4 x 10.5 x 10.5 cm | Weight: 898g

Powerful 360-degree sound

16-hour battery life

Pricey

Could be lighter

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ is a powerful yet portable Bluetooth speaker that offers 360-degree sound to fill most rooms. This even comes with Siri support allowing for easy voice controls via your connected iPad. The battery should keep going for 16-hours, while the IPX4 rating means splash and dust resistance to set your mind at ease as you enjoy the high-quality sound.

(Image credit: Sonos)

19. Sonos One

Multi-room, Siri supported sound

Compatibility: iPad any | Connections: Bluetooth, wireless | Dimensions: 12 x 12 x 16.2 cm | Weight: 1.78 kg

Multi-room support

AirPlay compatible

Not cheap

Multiple required for best multi-room

Sonos started the multi-room speaker revolution and is still leading the way with quality products like the Sonos One. This enables you to connect using your iPad to control the speaker, or any other Sonos speaker in the home, using AirPlay for super simple access. It also supports Siri voice controls and allows you to use two speakers for stereo sound.

(Image credit: Sony)

20. Sony SRS XB-10

Portable and affordable

Compatibility: iPad any | Connections: Bluetooth | Dimensions: 7.5 x 7.5 x 9.1 cm | Weight: 259g

Affordable

Decent bass for the size

No Wi-Fi

Bluetooth range just 10m

For Sony-quality sound on a budget, this Sony SRS XB-10 is a great iPad accessory. This portable and affordable Bluetooth speaker will work with any iPad, and offers decent bass for the size and enough audio punch fill most rooms. The battery life is an impressive 16-hours and with IPX5 water and dust resistance you can take it pretty much anywhere you need to go.

Stands for iPad

(Image credit: Joby)

21. Joby GripTight GorillaPod Stand Pro

Versatile and strong

Compatibility: iPad, most | Connections: N/A | Dimensions: 29.7 x 7.6 x 5.4 cm | Weight: 244g

Very versatile legs

Landscape and portrait modes

Pricey

Legs could be longer

Despite the name, the Joby GripTight GorillaPod Stand Pro actually fits lots of different iPad types. Thanks to its malleable legs, it can be manipulated to hold the tablet at varying heights and angles – ideal for watching video or (thanks to side-on tilting) FaceTime chatting. The rubber feet hold the unit in place and you can even wrap it around a chair back or pole, for example, to get it in place where you need.

(Image credit: Logi)

22. Logi Base Charging Stand for iPad Pro

Stand and charger combo that looks great

Compatibility: iPad Pro models | Connections: Smart Connector | Dimensions: 11.4 x 17.8 x 8.2 cm | Weight: 358g

Charging

Attractive stand

No angle variation

iPad Pro only

The Logi Base Charging Stand for iPad Pro is a typical Apple style design that uses metallic minimalism at its best. The slither of a stand not only looks good and solid but also uses the Smart Connector for easy attachment and charging of the iPad Pro. The iPad can be placed in portrait or landscape mode for use as a video player, work station or even FaceTime video chat interface.

(Image credit: Anker)

23. Anker Portable Multi-Angle Stand

Super-affordable angled stand

Compatibility: iPad, most | Connections: N/A | Dimensions: 10 x 9 x 2 cm | Weight: 172g

Cheap

Multi-angle

Small

No charging

The Anker Portable Multi-Angle Stand works with most iPads as well as a host of smartphones including the iPhone. This stand offers support for portrait and landscape viewing and can be titled to offer the perfect viewing angle. While this is great for videos and FaceTime, you won't have any cable hiding or charging support, but at this price would you expect to?

