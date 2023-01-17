The best iPad holder for bed in 2023

Get one of the best iPad holders for bed and you'll have a great way to watch a TV show or movie before you fall asleep. You can also use it for listening to music or reading an ebook. iPad holders are more comfortable than holding your tablet, and you won't have worry about dropping your tablet, if sleep overwhelms unexpectedly.

There are a number of different types of iPad holder that are suitable for use in bed. One is a tablet pillow stand: essentially, a cushion with a holder built into it that you can use to prop up your iPad while you are sitting or lying in bed. You could also consider a wall-mounted or ceiling-mounted iPad holder, which would allow you to adjust the angle and position of your iPad to your liking – see our best iPad wall mounts for some options.

Thirdly, if you want to put some distance between you and your tablet, you could opt for an iPad stand. We've included all these types in our roundup of the best iPad holders for bed.

The best iPad holder for bed available now

Why you can trust Creative Bloq Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

01. Samhousing Tablet Pillow Stand for Bed View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best iPad holder for bed overall



+ Lightweight

+ 3 viewing angles

+ Washable cover

- Too soft for some



This soft pillow tablet stand has a built-in ledge to prop up your iPad, and suits devices between 4.5 and 12.9 inches. It offers a choice of three viewing angles, to suit you when you're lying down, sitting and standing respectively. There's a built-in pocket, too, and the cover is removable and machine-washable.

CB rating: 5/5 02. Lamicall Tablet Pillow Holder View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best value iPad holder for bed



+ Reasonably priced

+ 4 viewing angles

+ Washable cover

- Design a bit bland



This soft and light cushion stand holder is suitable for all devices between 4.7 and 13 inches. It offers a choice of four viewing angles for bed, sofa, lap, desk, table and car. It comes with a removable and washable pillowcase and a storage pocket for headsets, cell phones, USB cables, stylus and more.

CB rating: 4/5 03. Tablift Tablet Stand for Bed & Sofa Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Best iPad holder for bed on legs



+ Very flexible

+ Strong and sturdy

+ Easy to store

- Positioning is fiddly



If you want a lot of flexibility in how you position your tablet, this iPad holder is a great option. Its four gooseneck legs give you a range of viewing angles, and it will fit pretty much any tablet into its 10mm wide slots, using the bungee restraining strap. The legs fold down when you're not using them, for easy storage. CB rating: 4/5 04. Samhouse 360-Degree Tablet Stand View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Most flexible iPad holder for bed

+ Ultimate flexibility

+ Well made

+ Not discreet

- Needs assembling



Want the ultimate in flexibility? This tablet arm stand comes with four joints, which are fully adjustable and can be rotated through 360 degrees. It comes in two pieces that need assembling, but no tools are required to set it up. It's compatible with devices between 4.7 and 11 inches. CB rating: 4/5 05. Lamicall Gooseneck iPad Holder View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best iPad holder for stylish looks

+ Stylish design

+ Reasonably priced

+ Sturdy

- Not everyone's taste



The gooseneck iPad holder is compatible with all 4.7- to 11-inch devices, and offers a killer combination of multi-angle flexibility and stylish good looks. Consisting of a secure clamp and flexible arm, it's nice and sturdy, and lets you rotate your iPad through 360 degrees. CB rating: 4/5 06. CTA Digital Gooseneck Floor Stand for iPad View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best free-standing iPad holder for bed



+ Stand away from bed

+ Height-adjustable

+ 360-degree rotation

- Doesn't fit all tablets



If you're worried about falling asleep in bed and knocking over your iPad holder, you may prefer one that's freestanding on the floor, at a safe distance. This stand from CTA Digital fits 7-13 inch tablets, is 360 degree rotating, and sits on a height-adjusting, telescoping pole. CB rating: 4/5

Read more: