The best iPad stand in 2021

The best iPad stand could be an essential accessory for you, especially if you're using your tablet to its fullest. Apple often likes to insist its iPads can replace your computer, and in many cases that’s true. It’s especially the case for creatives, who can get a lot from using an iPad as a drawing tablet with the help of an Apple Pencil. And with superb processors powering each one, iPads are becoming more and more capable.

But whether it’s replacing your computer or just enhancing your everyday tablet usage, one way you can get more from your iPad is by kitting it out with an excellent iPad stand. Get a good one and you can give your tablet even more uses, from acting as a second monitor to your Mac, thanks to Apple’s Sidecar feature, to making it much easier to enjoy your content in the car or during a lazy morning in bed.

But what exactly makes a great iPad stand? Luckily you don’t need to wade through the depths of the internet to find out. We’ve brought together eight of the best iPad stands money can buy, each with its own unique advantages and selling points. That means there should be a great iPad stand here no matter what you need one for.

The best iPad stands in 2021

(Image credit: Twelve South)

01. Twelve South HoverBar Duo The best iPad stand for Zoom (and everything else) Specifications iPad orientations: Portrait and landscape Compatible Apple devices: All iPads, all iPhones Allows iPad charging?: Yes Weight: 2.26lbs Reasons to buy + Highly adjustable + Solid construction Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for drawing - Only one colour option

Your iPad has a ton of use cases, so there’s no point buying a stand that is only suitable for certain things. The beauty of Twelve South’s HoverBar Duo is it can do almost anything you can imagine. It will hold your tablet in portrait or landscape at a multitude of different angles and heights thanks to its highly adjustable holder. That’s great whether you want to make Zoom calls, have a second monitor for your Mac, or watch TV and movies. It comes with a weighted desk stand and an overhead clamp, too, extending its utility even further.

(Image credit: Moft)

02. Moft Invisible Tablet Stand The best cheap iPad stand is surprisingly clever Specifications iPad orientations: Portrait and landscape Compatible Apple devices: iPads up to 11 inches Allows iPad charging?: Yes (landscape mode only) Weight: 0.29lbs Reasons to buy + Six different positions + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Doesn't fit 12.9-inch iPad Pro - Can't charge in portrait

Most iPads are expensive purchases, but that doesn’t mean your tablet stand has to cost an arm and a leg as well. Moft’s Invisible Tablet Stand proves that point with an affordable price that belies its clever functionality. You see, this iPad stand is much akin to an origami creation – fold its back panel in one of six different ways and you can prop up your iPad at various angles, in both landscape and portrait, giving it a ton of flexibility for different tasks. It just goes to show that affordable need not mean cheap and tacky.

(Image credit: Satechi)

03. Satechi R1 This iPad stand marries elegant looks with ingenious practicality Specifications iPad orientations: Portrait and landscape Compatible Apple devices: All iPads, all iPhones, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro Allows iPad charging?: Yes Weight: 0.74lbs Reasons to buy + Folds down for travel + Even works with MacBooks Reasons to avoid - Can't rotate your iPad - Limited height adjustment

Satechi’s R1 stand excels in so many ways, you would expect it to cost much more than it does. It’s made from aluminium with a classy, premium look that wouldn’t look out of place being unveiled on-stage by Apple itself. It’s capable of holding any iPad, any iPhone, and even MacBooks, yet folds down into a tiny package that’s ideal for traveling. And it comes in three colours that will perfectly complement your existing Apple gear. For the price, you get an awful lot from this stylish iPad stand.

(Image credit: Elevation Lab)

04. Elevation Lab DraftTable Pro Kit The best iPad stand for drawing and sketching Specifications iPad orientations: Portrait and landscape Compatible Apple devices: All iPads Allows iPad charging?: Yes (landscape mode only) Weight: 2.1lbs Reasons to buy + Weighty and stable + Optional drawing accessories Reasons to avoid - Quite large - Only one color option

Most iPad stands will prop up your tablet on your desk, but that does not make them any good if you want to use your iPad as a drawing pad. Most options are either too light or too unstable and wobble worryingly whenever you poke and prod them. Not so Elevation Lab’s DraftTable. With rubberized feet and a sturdy A-frame design, this stand is rock solid even when you interact with the iPad’s top corners. And if you’re serious about iPad drawing, there’s an optional Pro Kit, which comes with a wrist rest and an Apple Pencil holder.

(Image credit: Yohann)

05. Yohann iPad Stand This graceful iPad stand is a work of art Specifications iPad orientations: Portrait and landscape Compatible Apple devices: iPads up to 11 inches Allows iPad charging?: Yes Weight: Unknown Reasons to buy + Looks beautiful + Multiple position options Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - Not compatible with iPad cases

The iPad is a gorgeous piece of industrial design, so it makes sense to pair it with a stand that’s equally striking. The Yohann iPad Stand is carved from a single block of wood (you can choose walnut or oak, according to your taste) and lets you arrange your tablet in several different positions, both landscape and portrait. There are cut-outs for the speakers and charging cable, so you don’t miss out in the name of beauty. There’s also a version for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a built-in Apple Pencil holder.

(Image credit: Lamicall)

06. Lamicall Gooseneck iPad Holder LS07 The best iPad stand for bed time usage Specifications iPad orientations: Portrait and landscape Compatible Apple devices: iPads up to 11 inches Allows iPad charging?: Yes Weight: 1.08lbs Reasons to buy + Highly adjustable + Works with most iPads Reasons to avoid - 12.9-inch iPad Pro incompatible - No good for drawing

Using your iPad and getting comfortable when you’re lying in bed are two different (often mutually exclusive) things. You might need to sit up in order to hold your iPad without making your arms ache, but that’s hardly the comfiest position to be in. The Lamicall LS07 solves this problem by gripping your iPad on a flexible gooseneck stand that can be positioned exactly how you need it. The device clamps onto a nearby desk or table, so there’s no need to worry about it falling over. Just fix it in place, move your iPad into position, and you’re ready to go.

(Image credit: iKross)

07. iKross Car Headrest Mount The best iPad car holder for road trip relaxation Specifications iPad orientations: Portrait and landscape Compatible Apple devices: iPads up to 9.7 inches Allows iPad charging?: Yes Weight: 0.62lbs Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Adaptable design Reasons to avoid - Larger iPads are incompatible - Fiddly setup

Keeping everyone entertained on a long journey is often of paramount importance, especially if young children are involved. Luckily, you can avert disaster with an iPad and the Car Headrest Mount from iKross. This iPad holder clamps onto your car headrests and gives you plenty of options. You can position the iPad in landscape or portrait modes, tilt it however you like, and extend it so it sits between the two front seats so everyone in the back can see. That versatility gives it plenty of points in our book.

(Image credit: Moft)

08. Moft Float The best iPad stand that doubles as a case Specifications iPad orientations: Portrait and landscape Compatible Apple devices: iPads 10.9 inches to 12.9 inches Allows iPad charging?: Yes (landscape mode only) Weight: 0.81lbs to 1.06lbs (depending on model) Reasons to buy + Includes protective iPad case + Raises iPad 3.15 inches Reasons to avoid - No rotation or tilt - Only supports larger iPads

Some iPad cases double up as stands, but few can lift your tablet like the Moft Float. Its double-hinge stand folds out from the back of the case and can raise your tablet up to 3.15 inches in landscape mode, giving it the appearance of a miniature monitor that’s great for desktop usage. In portrait, the stand holds the iPad in a convenient reading mode. Then when you’re done, it all folds away and works as a tough plastic shell for your tablet. That two-in-one convenience makes it good value for money.