The best iPad wall mount in 2022

The best iPad wall mounts do just what they say on the tin, mount your iPad securely on the wall. You might want to do this in order to watch your favourite film or TV show without having to prop up your iPad, or perhaps you're making your favourite recipe and don't want your iPad cluttering up your work surface. Or maybe you just want to display your latest artwork on the wall for a while before you decide whether to add finishing touches.

Whatever your reason, we've picked our favourite iPad wall mounts below. There are a lot of mounts out there, and some are very cheap indeed. Just be aware that just like when buying one of the best iPad cases, a flimsy or unreliable purchase will end up costing you overall if it doesn't hold your tablet properly. So it may be worth spending a bit more for extra security. Note that not all mounts work on all iPads, so make sure you check whether each mount will work with your iPad Pro, iPad Air, standard iPad or iPad mini. And if you're still not sure which iPad you want, see our guide to all the iPad generations.

The best iPad wall mounts available now

01. Beelta Tablet Wall Mount View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best all-round iPad wall mount + Sturdy

+ Lockable

- Not all models Marketed as a wall mount for a smart home, the Beelta tablet wall mount is a solid piece of kit for mounting your iPad. It can be used in either landscape or portrait and is lockable to keep your iPad safe.

CB rating: 5/5 02. AboveTEK iPad Wall Mount View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best wall clip mount + Rotates

+ Sturdy

- Installation tricky This tablet wall mount works with brackets and a clip. It rotates, by quarter turns, and it's easy to unclip the iPad when not in use. Take care while installing though to avoid damaging your precious tablet.

CB rating: 4/5 03. Bouncepad Wall Mount View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best freestanding iPad mount +Concealed cable

+ Freestanding

- Comparatively pricey If you don't mind paying a bit more, then the Bouncepad iPad stand keeps your iPad safe by housing it in a protective mount. You can place it on a worktop and move it around easily, but it won't go on a wall.

CB rating: 4/5 05. Mount-it! Wall mount View at Amazon (opens in new tab) A frame for your iPad



+ Lockable

+ Cable management

- Portrait only



If you want your iPad to blend into the wall, then this wall mount might be for you. It locks your iPad into a white or black frame, and also keeps your tablet ventilated. You can opt to enable or block home button access, too.

CB rating: 4/5 04. elago Home Hub Mount View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Neat mount solution + Space for cable

+ Looks smart

- Requires a drill



This smart solution mounts your iPad on the wall. Installation requires a drill and can be a bit fiddly, but once it's done then using this wall mount is straightforward. The mount works for iPads of different sizes, too.

CB rating: 3.5/5 06. Bewiser Wall Mount View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Flexible wall arm



+ Adjustable angle

+ Easy installation

- Not pretty



If you want to be able to move your iPad around once it's installed on the wall, then this flexible wall arm will work for you. You can install with screws or a sticker. The only issue is some may find it a bit unsightly.

CB rating: 3.5/5

