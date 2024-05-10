How to Bookmark on iPad

Bookmarking websites on your iPad allows you to quickly access your favourite website pages without having to search for them every time. This is useful, whether you want to save a recipe, an interesting article, or a shopping site.

This handy guide shows you a couple of ways to do this, both bookmarking pages in Safari and saving a shortcut to your Home Screen. It's the same for whichever of the iPad generations you have. We've even made a video to show you exactly what to do. Enjoy.

How to Bookmark a website to your iPad

01. Add bookmark in Safari Launch the Safari app on your iPad.

Navigate to the Webpage:

Visit the webpage you want to bookmark.

Tap the share icon (usually located in the top-right corner).

Select “Add Bookmark.”

A summary of the bookmark will appear. Confirm by tapping “Save.”

02. Organise your bookmarks To view and organise your bookmarks, tap the bookmarks icon (the open book) and then select “Bookmarks.”

From there, you can create new folders, move bookmarks into existing folders, rename bookmarks, and reorder them as needed.

How to add a website to the Home Screen

01. Add website icon to Home Screen While Viewing the Website: Open the website you want to save.

Tap the share icon in the menu bar.

Choose “Add to Home Screen”: Select “Add to Home Screen.”

02. Customise icon Customise the icon’s name and appearance if desired.

