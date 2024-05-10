How to Bookmark on iPad

By
published

A handy guide to saving your favourite websites.

Bookmarking websites on your iPad allows you to quickly access your favourite website pages without having to search for them every time. This is useful, whether you want to save a recipe, an interesting article, or a shopping site. 

This handy guide shows you a couple of ways to do this, both bookmarking pages in Safari and saving a shortcut to your Home Screen. It's the same for whichever of the iPad generations you have. We've even made a video to show you exactly what to do. Enjoy.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Brady

Ben is an artist and illustrator based in Bristol. He works in traditional woodcut, drawing and digital mediums. For Creative Bloq, he reviews drawing tablets and styluses, as well as the latest and greatest digital software for artists. His artwork has been exhibited across Bristol, and his words have also appeared in ImagineFX magazine. 

Related articles