How to delete apps on iPad

Whether you want to free up space or you just don't use them, knowing how to delete an app is a key part of using an iPad. But there's a difference in how you delete certain apps, and then a choice between deleting them altogether and just removing them from the Home screen. So we've outlined how to do it in this step-by-step guide, which applies to every iPad generation.

Either follow along with the guide, or see our handy video below.

How to remove apps from the Home Screen

01. Touch and hold Locate the app icon on your Home Screen and press and hold it until all the apps start to wiggle.

02. Choose action To keep the app in the App Library (and remove it from the Home Screen), tap “Remove App” and then select “Remove from Home Screen.”

To completely delete the app from your iPad, tap “Delete App.”

How to delete apps from the App Library

(Image credit: Ben Brady)

01. Access the App Libary Swipe left on your Home Screen to reach the App Library.

02. Find the app Locate the app you want to delete.

02. Delete the App Press and hold the app icon, then tap “Delete App.”

How to delete built-in Apple apps

01. Find out which apps can be deleted Some built-in apps (such as the App Store, Photos, Messages, and Safari) cannot be deleted. These apps are essential for your device’s functionality.

However, you can remove other built-in apps like Books, Calendar, Contacts, FaceTime, and more.

How to check content and privacy restrictions

01. Open settings app Open the Settings app.

Tap Screen Time.

Select Content & Privacy Restrictions

02. Ensure correct settings Under iTunes & App Store Purchases, ensure that Deleting Apps is set to Allow.

Why Can’t I Delete Some Apps? Critical System Apps: Certain apps are integral to the iPad’s functionality (e.g., App Store, Photos, Messages). Apple prevents their deletion to maintain a smooth user experience.

Content & Privacy Restrictions: If you’ve restricted app deletion in your settings, adjust the Deleting Apps permission to allow removal.

Remember that deleting an app removes it from your device, including its data. If you encounter any issues, try restarting your iPad and attempting the deletion again.

If you need a new iPad, see our best iPad for drawing list – and check out the deals below: