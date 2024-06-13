I used the M4 iPad Pro as a laptop for a week – with impressive results

This could be my new main device.

It's a debate as old as time (well, since 2010): can an iPad replace your laptop? Apple has certainly tried to suggest so, most (in)famously in its 2018 ads in which a young tablet user asks, "What's a computer?". The advent of the iPad Pro has certainly helped make the tablet a contender in recent years, and with the release of the M4 iPad Pro, if you want the best chip Apple has to offer, then for the first time ever you'll have to buy a tablet.

That's right, the iPad Pro has leapfrogged the Mac to become the first Apple product featuring the M4 chip. Much has been made about the sheer power of the iPad for creative tasks (we asked if there's such thing as too powerful in our review). It might be the best tablet for drawing, but what about those of us who want to use it for less creative or demanding tasks – is the iPad finally ready to replace the laptop as a daily driver for more casual users and office workers? I've been using the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro as my primary device for the last few weeks (I'm writing this article on it), and the experience has been, on the whole, a good one. Here are my main takeaways from the whole exercise.

Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

