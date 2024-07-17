Time's running out to claim the cheapest iPhone 14 Plus deal I've ever seen

News
By
published

It's not the latest, but it's one of the greatest.

iPhone 14 Plus
(Image credit: Future)

We've seen plenty of iPhone deals around this Prime Day, including an opportunity to (sort of) get an iPhone 15 Pro Max for free in the US. But here in the UK, the most impressive deal might be this price cut on last year's iPhone 14 Plus.

Right now on Amazon, the iPhone 14 Plus is a whopping £230 off, bringing the price down from £799 to £569. That's a massive saving on a massive phone – the 6.7-inch display is the biggest Apple offers, perfect for gaming and watching movies on the go. But you'll have to be quick – being a Prime Day Deal, This one will end with Prime Day at midnight! For every Apple deal in one place, check out our main Apple Prime Day round up.

iPhone 14 Plus: £799 £569 at Amazon UK Save:

iPhone 14 Plus: £799 £569 at Amazon UK
Save: £230

Overview: This is a huge saving on last year's iPhone 14 Plus, the larger version of the iPhone 14 released last September. Chief among the upgrades offered by the iPhone 14 is the A16 processor and the better low light photography that Apple promises. As far as design goes, it's the same (classic) look that we personally love. 

Key Features: 12MP main camera | larger quad-pixel sensor | excellent performance and battery life

Reviews: We gave the iPhone 14 Plus a 4-star review, praising its excellent cameras, battery life, larger display and build quality.

View Deal
Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles