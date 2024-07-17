Time's running out to claim the cheapest iPhone 14 Plus deal I've ever seen

We've seen plenty of iPhone deals around this Prime Day, including an opportunity to (sort of) get an iPhone 15 Pro Max for free in the US. But here in the UK, the most impressive deal might be this price cut on last year's iPhone 14 Plus.

Right now on Amazon, the iPhone 14 Plus is a whopping £230 off, bringing the price down from £799 to £569. That's a massive saving on a massive phone – the 6.7-inch display is the biggest Apple offers, perfect for gaming and watching movies on the go. But you'll have to be quick – being a Prime Day Deal, This one will end with Prime Day at midnight! For every Apple deal in one place, check out our main Apple Prime Day round up.

iPhone 14 Plus: £799 £569 at Amazon UK

Save: £230 Overview: This is a huge saving on last year's iPhone 14 Plus, the larger version of the iPhone 14 released last September. Chief among the upgrades offered by the iPhone 14 is the A16 processor and the better low light photography that Apple promises. As far as design goes, it's the same (classic) look that we personally love. Key Features: 12MP main camera | larger quad-pixel sensor | excellent performance and battery life Reviews: We gave the iPhone 14 Plus a 4-star review, praising its excellent cameras, battery life, larger display and build quality.

If these aren't the right phone deals for you, or you're not located in UK, see below for the best Prime Day phone deals in your region.