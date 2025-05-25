Getting ahead in concept art can be daunting, but it's always worth going back to the fundamentals. Whether you're creating concept art for films, games or TV, the same basic principles apply.

01. Don’t skip the basics (Image: © George Brad) They’re called fundamentals for a reason. Starting from line, shape, form, value, colour, texture, composition and anatomy, make sure you study and can understand them all. They’ll come back to haunt you if you try to escape them.

02. Line-art is important (Image: © George Brad) Creating strong line-art helps you generate ideas quickly and with a reasonable number of details too, all without having to invest a lot of time.

03. Tell stories with your design (Image: © George Brad) Stories allow the viewer to connect with your character and world, so make sure they’re worth deeper exploration to move your concepts forward.

04. Make multiple iterations (Image: © George Brad) Regular sketching sessions help you improve your drawing speed, the quality of your lines and, most importantly, your design skills. The first iteration is never the best one, so make sure you explore a lot of variations before making a decision.

05. Understand the language of shape (Image: © George Brad) For video games, players must recognise quickly if an environment is friendly, peaceful, dangerous, and so on. Make sure you use the correct shape language in order to evoke the right feelings.

06. Don’t be scared to make mistakes (Image: © George Brad) I try to start every drawing with just a light brush scribbling and playing around so I can have internal conversations based on the shapes and happy accidents that may occur.

07. It’s okay to ask for help (Image: © George Brad) Some artists have busy schedules, but if you think someone has answers to your struggles, don’t hesitate to write an email. I’ve even met some friends along the way doing this.

08. Leave your comfort zone (Image: © George Brad) The entertainment industry is volatile and ever-changing, and people who aren’t flexible enough to adapt are usually left behind. Make sure that you’re not one of them!

09. Tell your own story (Image: © George Brad) Jobs and responsibilities often consume a lot of our time, which is why it’s important that you find few spare minutes every day to work on your skills and own original ideas.

10. Have fun (Image: © George Brad) Just enjoy it! Being able to draw a little every single day is a privilege that many people don’t have. Make sure to relax and don’t take anything that you create too seriously.

