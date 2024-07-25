Why a simple iPhone setting is delighting the dumbphone community

News
By
published

Assistive Access could cure your smartphone addiction.

I'm not alone in often dreaming of throwing my iPhone down a well, buying a 'dumbphone', moving into a cabin into the woods and recording a seminal solo acoustic indie-folk album (sorry, got a bit carried away there). The internet is full people who, alarmed at their smartphone use, are growing increasingly 'dumbphone' curious. But what if there was a way to  curb your smartphone addiction without the help of a nearby well? 

Users are discovering a feature within the Settings menu of 2023's iOS 17 update that transforms the iPhone UI into something much simpler and more restrictive. Assistive Access is ostensibly aimed at those with cognitive disabilities, providing "more focussed features". But the dumbphone community is embracing it with open arms.  

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles