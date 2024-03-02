I'm nostalgic for wild Y2K phone design

As a teenager of the '00s, I'm increasingly saddened by what we consider innovation in smartphone design these days. Just quite how excited everyone has become over a Barbie flip phone we haven't even see yet is testament to how bleak things have got. Once upon a time mobile phone design was an exciting new frontier, and a potential pink flip phone would have been par for the course.

Of course, my first phone was the trusty Nokia 3210 back in 2000, which was hardly known for its exciting build (more its indestructible design... and Snake, of course). But that was followed by an array of rotating, flipping and sliding beauties in an assortment of shapes, colours and orientations.

But suddenly all phones became the same, minimalist rectangle boxes (thanks iPhone). Sure, we're getting some fold phones back now but it just doesn't feel the same. Here I take a look at some of the wild phone design we used to enjoy.

LG Env (in tangerine, of course) – 2006

(Image credit: LG via @SharpHat on X)

I had to start with the phone of my teenage dreams, the LG Env, that was made so desirable by Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf. A horizontal flip in tangerine never looked so aspirational.

T-mobile Sidekick – 2002-2010

(Image credit: T-Mobile via PC Mag)

A trailblazer in innovation, the T-Mobile Sidekick ruled for eight long years. Not just a horizontal design but a slide one, too, this model was a celeb favourite, with Nicole Richie, Lindsay Lohan et al ostentatiously displaying different designs all over town.

LG Chocolate – 2005

(Image credit: LG via PC Mag)

Music on your phone brought a wave of dial controls to mobile phone design. And the LG Chocolate was the phone of the moment. It slid and it came in an array of colours – burgundy (pictured), hot pink, lime green black and white being just a selection.

Motorola V70 – 2002

(Image credit: CNET)

Look. At. This. There could not be more going on with the Motorola V70. The glorious way it ROTATES around the circular face. The stylish bump on the bottom of the cover that houses the camera. The aerial.

Samsung x830 – 2006

(Image credit: Samsung via CNET)

Remember when we wanted phones to be smaller? This skinny model from Samsung is tiny, it rotates and there is a dial. Faint.

Sony Ericsson W800 – 2005

(Image credit: Sony Ericsson via Wikipedia)

I had this one when I started university and I couldn't believe how cool I was. Sure, it's less innovative than other models but at the time the colour scheme, flashy camera panel and Walkman branding was super-exciting.

Sony Ericsson P910

(Image credit: Sony Ericsson via Price Spy)

Woah, so rugged. The Sony Ericsson P910 had a teeny little stylus that pulled out of the corner, and that that flap that folds down as the keyboard is a unique approach to a flip/fold device.

Nokia 3250 – 2005

(Image credit: Nokia via Zapper)

Okay, we've had rotating and sliding. But twisting? Twisting was unique (I think). At first this 3250 looks like a traditional Nokia brick but the surprise lower feature is bang on the '00s phone design aesthetic.

