Vertex Week: digital illustration in Photoshop with Erik Ly

Digital illustration in Photoshop with Erik Ly

Vertex Week 2022 is proud to present this tutorial on digital illustration from contemporary illustrator Erik Ly. A past contributor to Creative Bloq's sister title Imagine FX, Ly specialises in surreal illustrations, character art and animal drawings.

Ly has an impressive list of former clients including Serif Affinity, Archie Comics and Fantasy Flight Games and has put on an exciting array of exhibitions, including Gallery Nucleus: Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse Official Tribute Exhibition. You'll find Ly's tutorial is packed full of tips on how to use Photoshop for digital illustration.

