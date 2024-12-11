We're getting real close to Christmas day (less than two weeks to go), and if you're yet to tick a few things off your list then there are some very generous deals on Nintendo Switch games over at Best Buy right now.

I didn't think it could get much better than the Black Friday deals we saw, to be honest, but these Nintendo game deals are genuinely good prices and definitely worth grabbing if you need a Nintendo stocking filler. I would recommend cosy games such as Miitopia for those who like to relax, or maybe an action RPG such as Skyward Sword if you like solo adventure games.

While we wait in anticipation for news on the Nintendo Switch 2, there's no better time to stock up your Switch game library. From some of the best Nintendo Switch games to multiplayer family fun, these are the game deals you've been waiting for this Christmas. See a handful of my top picks below.

Switch games under $25

WarioWare Get It Together!: was $19.99 now $15.49 at Best Buy Save $25 This is considered a microgame, which means rather than a long storyline you get over 200 quick and fun mini-games filled with frantic fun. Play solo or multiplayer, and complete challenges as Wario.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: was $24.99 now $20.99 at Best Buy Save $4: This is an excellent game that any Marvel fan will enjoy no matter their age. Play through storylines featured in the MCU that include all of your favourite Marvel Superhero characters, as well as iconic settings and landmarks such as Stark Tower, and even the X-Mansion.

Unravel Two Nintendo Switch: was $19.99 now $15.49 at Best Buy Save $4.50: This might not seem like a very big saving, but Unravel Two is another affordable Switch game that retails for very low in general. It's a two-player title (but you can also play alone) that involves working together as two cute yarny characters attached.

Switch games under $30

New Pokémon Snap: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy Save $30: This classic Nintendo 64 Pokémon remake is one of my favourite Nintendo Switch games of all time, especially as a photographer and big-time Pokémon fan. Gamers young and old will love this game, thanks to its fun visuals and nostalgia hit.

Miitopia Nintendo Switch: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy Save $20: Remember Mii's? No? Then you probably never owned a Nintendo Wii console. Kind of like Nintendo's take on the Sims, these cute characters have a life of their own, and you get to puppeteer it alongside the comedy storyline.

EA Sports FC 25: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy Save $30: Football fans (or should I say Soccer fans?) will love this one. EA FC25 replaces what we used to know as FIFA, and is one of the most popular games around featuring the latest players.

Switch games under $50

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59.99 now $44.99 at Best Buy SAVE $15: Super Mario Odyssey is one of my favourite Switch games, and this Mario title has its own twist with help from the plumber's loveable hat, Cappy. This isn't the lowest price we've seen on the game, however, as it was previously $29.99 back in July at Amazon – but this is still a great deal.

Disney Epic Mickey Rebrushed: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy Save $20: Love Disney? This deal on Epic Mickey is perfect for artists and animation lovers. A 3D platform game where you venture as Mickey Mouse armed with a paintbrush to restore beauty to vast wasteland realms of forgotten characters.