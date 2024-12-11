Looking for stocking fillers? These Nintendo Switch games are under $25

From Super Mario Odyssey to Lego Marvel Superheroes, these are the Nintendo Switch games that make excellent stocking fillers (and now they're on sale too).

Nintendo Switch game deals Best Buy holiday sale
We're getting real close to Christmas day (less than two weeks to go), and if you're yet to tick a few things off your list then there are some very generous deals on Nintendo Switch games over at Best Buy right now.

I didn't think it could get much better than the Black Friday deals we saw, to be honest, but these Nintendo game deals are genuinely good prices and definitely worth grabbing if you need a Nintendo stocking filler. I would recommend cosy games such as Miitopia for those who like to relax, or maybe an action RPG such as Skyward Sword if you like solo adventure games.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (code not cartridge)
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (code not cartridge): was $59.99 now $14.99 at Best Buy

Save $45: When this game first launched it originally retailed for $59.99, but now it seems to be sold for a more reasonable $20 at most retailers, making it one of the most affordable Switch games you can get, but that's not a reflection on it's quality (my nephew loves this game).

WarioWare Get It Together!
WarioWare Get It Together!: was $19.99 now $15.49 at Best Buy

Save $25 This is considered a microgame, which means rather than a long storyline you get over 200 quick and fun mini-games filled with frantic fun. Play solo or multiplayer, and complete challenges as Wario.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: was $24.99 now $20.99 at Best Buy

Save $4: This is an excellent game that any Marvel fan will enjoy no matter their age. Play through storylines featured in the MCU that include all of your favourite Marvel Superhero characters, as well as iconic settings and landmarks such as Stark Tower, and even the X-Mansion.

Unravel Two Nintendo Switch
Unravel Two Nintendo Switch: was $19.99 now $15.49 at Best Buy

Save $4.50: This might not seem like a very big saving, but Unravel Two is another affordable Switch game that retails for very low in general. It's a two-player title (but you can also play alone) that involves working together as two cute yarny characters attached.

New Pokémon Snap
New Pokémon Snap: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30: This classic Nintendo 64 Pokémon remake is one of my favourite Nintendo Switch games of all time, especially as a photographer and big-time Pokémon fan. Gamers young and old will love this game, thanks to its fun visuals and nostalgia hit.

It Takes Two (by Electronic Arts)
It Takes Two (by Electronic Arts): was $39.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $10: This is such a fun couch co-op game to play with your other half, and my fiance and I absolutely love it. Transform into Cody and May, two adults who become dolls, navigating a miniature world.

Miitopia Nintendo Switch
Miitopia Nintendo Switch: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $20: Remember Mii's? No? Then you probably never owned a Nintendo Wii console. Kind of like Nintendo's take on the Sims, these cute characters have a life of their own, and you get to puppeteer it alongside the comedy storyline.

EA Sports FC 25
EA Sports FC 25: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30: Football fans (or should I say Soccer fans?) will love this one. EA FC25 replaces what we used to know as FIFA, and is one of the most popular games around featuring the latest players.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD: was $59.99 now $44.99 at Best Buy

Save $15: This game originally came out on the Wii (remember that?) and has been remastered in HD for the Nintendo Switch. Fans of The Legend of Zelda will absolutely love this game.

 Super Mario Odyssey
 Super Mario Odyssey: was $59.99 now $44.99 at Best Buy

SAVE $15: Super Mario Odyssey is one of my favourite Switch games, and this Mario title has its own twist with help from the plumber's loveable hat, Cappy. This isn't the lowest price we've seen on the game, however, as it was previously $29.99 back in July at Amazon – but this is still a great deal.

Disney Epic Mickey Rebrushed
Disney Epic Mickey Rebrushed: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20: Love Disney? This deal on Epic Mickey is perfect for artists and animation lovers. A 3D platform game where you venture as Mickey Mouse armed with a paintbrush to restore beauty to vast wasteland realms of forgotten characters.

Yoshi's Crafted World
Yoshi's Crafted World: was $59.99 now $41.99 at Best Buy

Save $18: Yoshi's Crafted World is another game I would highly recommend for younger gamers as not only is it fun (and adorable) but allows multiplayer too so the whole family can join in.

