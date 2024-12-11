Elon Musk defends missing Tesla logo on new Cybercab and Cybertruck

News
By
published

It's like an iPhone without an Apple.

Tesla Cybercab
(Image credit: Tesla Cybercab)

Few designs seem to provoke more heated reactions than car logos. Automobile brands often enjoy strong brand loyalty, so when something a little controversial comes along (like, yes, the Jaguar rebrand), feathers are often ruffled. But perhaps the boldest step of all is removing a logo completely.

Earlier this year, Tesla revealed a bunch of new vehicles, including the Cybercab and Cybervan. Following the lead of the controversial Cybertruck, these vehicles feature no Tesla logo, and not even a wordmark. Why such a glaring omission? Just ask Elon Musk.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

Related articles