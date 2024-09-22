Everyone's making fun of Tesla's photos of a Cybertruck parking lot

Although the Tesla Cybertruck has been rolling out for almost a year, spotting one of the blocky, angular vehicles in the wild is still something of a novelty. Now, in a somewhat curious flex, Tesla has posted photos to show that is has a whole bunch of them sitting in a parking lot.

We assume the post is intended to anticipate the delayed roll out of the standard edition of the electric pickup truck, now expected by the end of the year. But it's reignited the debate over the vehicle's chunky looks. And, of course, people are taking the opportunity to recall all those Cybertruck design fails.

A post shared by Tesla (@teslamotors) A photo posted by on

'Copy/paste', Tesla wrote as the caption on the post. And yes, I guess, that for all the design faults, the Cybertrucks do at least all look identical to each other. The unusual shape certainly makes for a striking image when there's parked up in near symmetrical rows. People have compared the image to the Rolling Stones Steel Wheels album cover and suggested that it makes a great image for a wallpaper pattern (we assume Elon Musk will promptly fire whoever it was who ruined the effect by not parking straight).

But the post has some suggesting that parked at a depot is the only place where a Cybertruck can look aesthetically pleasing. "Cool. Now make ones that don’t split in half when towing, are affordable, and delivers the range you promised without paying 25% extra and taking up the whole bed and you might have a decent truck," one person wrote. "Is this a meme of the Tesla service center back up?," someone else asked. "Is this the recall lot?" someone else wanted to know.

It seems Tesla is expecting to make the first Cybertruck deliveries in Canada in late October, and there have been reports of the truck seen on the way to delivery centres in Mexico.

For more news in car design and branding, check out the new Mazda logo.