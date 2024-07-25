The new Mazda logo was long overdue

The change of look follows the trend in car logo design.

Mazda logo
(Image credit: Ryno Marais via Unsplash)

The new Mazda logo has to be the least surprising design news of the week, but it's well overdue. The Japanese brand has been trying to move upmarket, but it's been doing so with a logo straight out of the 1990s. 

The company has now trademarked a flatter Mazda logo with a very slightly more angular shape. The new approach takes the same direction as pretty much every other car logo redesign we've seen in the past five years, but it makes perfect sense for a brand that aims to modernise.

