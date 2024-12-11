I'm getting married! Why should you care? Because this has finally helped me spark an interest in Cricut machines, which I've always been a little curious but confused by. Several unboxing videos and TikTok tutorials later, I've convinced myself that this deal with £100 off the Cricut Explore Air 2 is a necessary wedding expense.

The Cricut Explore Air 2 is one of the best Cricut machines and has been around for a while, released originally in 2016, but this specific Peacock Blue model is in fact the 2024 version which is a limited edition (although I'm really not sure what the difference is, besides the lovely colour). At a price of £299 £199, I'm excited to finally try out one of these craft machines and see what the fuss is about.

I'm interested in the Explore Air 2 specifically for its low price - now even lower - compared with other Cricut models including its successor, the Explore 3 (usually £299 / $319), as well as the mighty Cricut Maker 3 model (£399.99 / $429). I've got all the details on this deal for you below. In the US? Check out this similar deal on the Cricut Explore Air 2 bundle for only $269 at Amazon with materials and tools included.

The best Cricut Explore Air 2 (2024) deal today

(Image credit: Cricut / Amazon)

Top deal Cricut Explore Air 2 (2024) : was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon Save: £100 Overview: The Cricut Explore Air 2 (2024) is a smart crafting machine that can cut through more than 100 different materials, including cardstock, vinyl, and glitter paper, and is compatible with six different tools (sold separately) for tasks like cutting, writing, and foiling. You'll have access to the extensive Cricut Design Space library to work on projects, and the Explore Air 2 can handle the rest. Release date: 2016 (originally) Price history: This is the lowest ever price we've seen on the Cricut Explore Air 2, which usually retails for around £299.99 / $299.99. Current price: Amazon: £259.99 (sunflower colour) | Cricut: $149 (refurbished) Review Consensus: We're yet to get our hands on this specific Cricut machine, although we have tested plenty of them over the years. We know from experience with other models that the only real drawback with the Explore Air 2 is that it can't be used with Cricut's new Smart Materials and is a little slower than the newer Cricut Explore 3 model (which we have reviewed). Creative Bloq: Cricut Explore 3 review ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑

