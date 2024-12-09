PUBG creator's new game engine lets you create 'an Earth-scale world generated in real-time' - and its free to try on Steam

Another threat to Unreal Engine 5's dominance?

An image from Preface: Undiscovered World tech demo by PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions
(Image credit: PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions)

The Irish video game developer Brendan Greene, better known as PlayerUnknown, left active development on PUBG: Battlegrounds back at the end of the last decade to set up PUBG Special Projects and PlayerUnknown Productions. And now we're getting a glimpse of what he's been working on.

PlayerUnknown Productions has released Preface: Undiscovered World, a free tech demo of the Melba engine's power to create new planets. This comes after Unreal Engine could have been bettered for realism by the new Dagor Engine by Gaijin Entertainment, designed for first-person shooters.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

