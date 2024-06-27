'I can't tell you how scary it is designing for designers': Why Figma's new UI is a big deal

UI3 is designed to bring cohesion to the Figma ecosystem.

Figma UI
(Image credit: Figma)

We're back in San Francisco for Config, Figma's annual conference "for people who build products". As always, the company has announced a bunch of new tools and features for Figma itself, including a slew of AI features, and Figma Slides, a brand new tool for creating presentation decks. But perhaps the most daunting announcement for the company came in the form of UI3, the third significant redesign of Figma since the product began.

Designed to offer "a more streamlined and adaptable interface," UI3 includes resizable panels, optional labels in the properties panel and clearer iconography. And, unsurprisingly given the simultaneous announcement of Figma's first native AI features, these feature prominently in the new UI. (If you're just getting started with web design, take a look at our Figma review.)

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

