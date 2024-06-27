Acclaimed digital brush creator Kyle T. Webster joins Procreate

Procreate and Procreate Dreams are two of the best digital art apps for iPad, and they are likely to get even better with the arrival of leading brush maker Kyle T. Webster as Brush Developer.

Why does this matter? Kyle's track record and creativity is unrivalled. His brushes are beloved by artists of all levels, from hobbyists to professionals and studios such as Disney, Pixar and Sony Animation. Before Kyle joined the team brushes in Procreate were designed by CEO and co-founder James Cuda, often inspired by his Tasmanian home.

Kyle will be working closely with Procreate's development team to improve the performance of current brushes in Procreate's Brush Library. We can expect better in-app brushes and enhancements to those already being used. Visit Procreate's blog for a sit down chat with their new brush creator.

“I’m thrilled and delighted to be working and creating something with people who really care about the artist community and human creativity,” said Kyle on news of his appointment. A popular blogger, YouTuber and artist, Kyle will continue to speak to his audience and fans as well as drawing on his knowledge to improve Procreate.

Kyle T. Webster's custom brushes are some of the best created, and now he's joined Procreate as Brush Developer. (Image credit: Procreate)

If you're new to Procreate, news of Kyle joining the family is the ideal time to begin using the apps for digital art and animation. Read my experience of Procreate Dreams for a personal take, it's a fantastic 2D animation app and Procreate Dreams recently won an Apple Design Award.

Procreate is the core 2D painting and drawing app, which works on all iPads and is optimised for Apple Pencils. It's one of the best digital art apps for artists, and we have a collection of Procreate tutorials to read, to help get you started.