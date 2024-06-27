Acclaimed digital brush creator Kyle T. Webster joins Procreate

Disney, Pixar and Sony Animation love his brushes, now you can too.

Procreate hire Kyle T Webster; a man sits at a desk drawing on an iPad
(Image credit: Procreate)

Procreate and Procreate Dreams are two of the best digital art apps for iPad, and they are likely to get even better with the arrival of leading brush maker Kyle T. Webster as Brush Developer.

Why does this matter? Kyle's track record and creativity is unrivalled. His brushes are beloved by artists of all levels, from hobbyists to professionals and studios such as Disney, Pixar and Sony Animation. Before Kyle joined the team brushes in Procreate were designed by CEO and co-founder James Cuda, often inspired by his Tasmanian home.

