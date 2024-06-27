The new Verizon logo is a glowing success

(Even if it looks like another famous brand).

New Verizon logo
(Image credit: Verizon)

Verizon has a new logo, and the wireless provider is ditching its staid, corporate look for. The refresh introduces a more vibrant identity that rediscovers the brand's electricity... even if it does look a little like another brand in some applications.

Central to the rebrand, the new Verizon logo no longer has that signature little red tick, which it decided had failed to achieve an emotional engagement with customers. Rather than replace it with a new symbol, Verizon is making colour its distinguishing characteristic, introducing a glowing gradient on the 'V', which can now be used both in the full logotype and on its own (see our piece on the best uses of colour in branding).

Image 1 of 2
Verizon logo
(Image credit: Verizon)

