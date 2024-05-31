Users are already poking fun at the Discord rebrand

The new slogan has quickly become a meme.

Discord logo
(Image credit: Discord)

Discord has announced a brand refresh (yes, another one) to mark its ninth anniversary. And while the overall brand identity might not look massively different, users are already poking fun.

When you rebrand, you have to be careful to avoid a new tagline that disgruntled customers might rework to express their gripes. That's exactly what's happening to Discord, which is still high on our list of the best social media for artists and creatives.

Discord rebrand
(Image credit: Discord)

The Discord rebrand sees the platform adopt a darker brand colour (click right to see the previous colour)

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

