Hey HBO Max, self awareness can’t fix your identity crisis

News
By published

"You don’t get extra credit for fixing a problem you caused”.

HBO Max
(Image credit: HBO Max)

It's not unfair to say that HBO Max (formerly Max) has been going through somewhat of an identity crisis. – so much so that even the brand itself seems to be getting fed up, deflecting its rebranding mess with good old-fashioned brand banter. After cutting ties and ditching its HBO tag back in 2023, the streaming service unveiled a lacklustre rebrand back in February, but the tepid logo design fell flat with fans. Max's response? Bring back the HBO Max name and pretend it was all part of the plan.

Emotional whiplash aside, fans got what they wanted and now we can all sit back and pretend it was one big ol' joke – or at least that's what Max is doing. Taking to social media, the streaming service has subtly referenced its onslaught of rebrands in a humorous deflection. Whether it reads as erratic desperation or playful marketing is up for debate.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

