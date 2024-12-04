Why Jaguar's risky rebrand should be applauded

Where other brands have played it safe, Jaguar went bold – for better or worse.

Jaguar
(Image credit: Jaguar)

In a world where big brands often play it safe and bow to category convention, Jaguar’s radical repositioning should be applauded. It dominated the news cycle, it ensured all eyes were on the Miami EV unveiling, and it drew more commentary than anyone could have predicted. It went from a brand once associated with Morse to one with Skepta as a bonafide brand ambassador: now that’s quite the pivot.

But it was also a rebrand that drew scrutiny – and understandably so. This wasn’t just a minor design refresh, a tweak to a feline tail; it was a radical repositioning aimed squarely – and not subtly – at a younger (and supposedly more ‘progressive’) audience. If the goal is relevance in the crowded luxury EV market, differentiation is a prerequisite. But differentiation without coherence – a clear connection between heritage and future vision – can feel hollow. For me, the question remains: does Jaguar have the substance to match the style? Was this a bold strategic play at redefining its brand or, conversely, a risky roll of the dice

Tim Parker
Tim Parker

Tim Parker is Brand Strategy Director at global brand and design agency Conran Design Group.

With contributions from

