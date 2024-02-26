'Help us clean up... that was the assignment': How we made Reddit's new identity

Reddit has amassed a very large audience base, and it's a very playful brand. This sort of sense of playfulness is always in the brand itself, but the issue with the brand over time is that they accumulated a lot of brand materials, particularly on the visual side.

It's a very expressive and prolific brand in terms of creating content so when you look at the brand from the outside – the sort of top down view – you realize that there isn't a very clear foundation. So Reddit's desire was to look at what I call this 'pile' and help them to first of all clean up because it's very cluttered but also to figure out what we can optimize and what we can actually build upon.

So the project has two sides to it. One side is to clean up, but that doesn't mean that we had to take out everything. The other side is to keep what's really valuable for Reddit and tweak it, reconfigure it, and optimize it in a way that they can become really strong brand foundations. So that's the gist of the project, sort of like somebody has a hoarded house and they've said "help us clean up and reorganize ourselves". That was the assignment.