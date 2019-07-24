The best stylus for Android 2019

Android tablets (as well as large-screen Android smartphones) can be wonderful tools for digital artists, and in this guide to the best stylus for Android in 2019, we take a look at the top pen-like devices that can really transform your Android gadgets.

There are a number of things to look for when buying the best stylus for Android. While there are plenty of cheap styluses out there, which are essentially plastic pens, the best stylus for Android will have tactile ends that ensure your device's screen doesn't get scratched. The best Android tablets rarely come cheap so it's imperative to find a stylus that won't cause any damage.

How to choose the best stylus for Android

Some of our picks for the best stylus for Android in 2019 are powered by batteries, and this allows for additional features. For example, they can connect to your Android devices via Bluetooth, and include buttons to change the style of drawing or writing. So, a press of a button can change the thickness of the lines the stylus draws, or the color. Or, by holding down a button, it could turn on the eraser tool, allowing you to rub out any mistakes.

You'll also want a stylus that feels comfortable to hold and work with, has a decent level of friction when used against the glass screen of your Android device, and is precise when used.

By investing in one of our picks for the best stylus for Android devices, you'll find your smartphone or tablet can turn into a versatile tool for drawing, sketching and writing on.

(Image credit: Wacom)

01. Wacom Baboo Tip

The best stylus for Android overall

Compatibility: Android, iOS, Windows | Buttons: None | Battery: Rechargeable Li-Ion

Easy to use

Wide compatibility

No pressure sensitivity

No buttons

The Wacom Baboo Tip is our pick for the best stylus for Android devices overall. It manages to bring a decent amount of features without over complicating things. So, it doesn't need paring up with your Android device, instead, you can just begin using it. This means it's compatible with most touch-screen devices as well. However, it does have a built-in battery, which helps give the stylus a bit more control over your drawing, as it uses Reflective Electro Static that allows it to have the accuracy of more expensive fine-tipped styluses. The battery is good for 20 hours, and can be charged via MicroUSB. It's also nicely designed and well balanced, so if feels good to draw and write with.

(Image credit: Adonit)

02. Adonit Dash 3

The best stylus for Android for note taking

Compatibility: Android, iOS | Buttons: One | Battery: Rechargeable Li-Ion

Fine tip

Natural writing feel

Lacks precision of active stylus

Pricey

The Adonit Dash 3 is another stylus that isn't 'active', so it doesn't connect via Bluetooth. That means it's easy to get started with it, but it does lack some of the advanced features active styluses benefit from. However, thanks to its fine tip that's made with new and improved material, the drag of the stylus leads to a more natural writing experience. There's a single power button which you press to turn the stylus on, and the battery lasts for up to 14 hours of continuous use. While it's our pick for the best stylus for writing, it's also great at drawing as well.

(Image credit: Amazon)

03. AmazonBasics 3-Pack Executive Stylus

The best budget stylus for Android

Compatibility: Android, iOS, Windows | Buttons: N/A | Battery: N/A

Cheap

Comes in pack of three

Basic

No additional features

If you're looking for a cheap – yet dependable – stylus for your Android device, then the AmazonBasics Executive Stylus is an ideal pick. Some budget styluses feel cheap and can leave marks on your screens, but Amazon's affordable stylus are comfortable to hold, feel solid and have a silicone tip the responds well. Best of all, Amazon sells these in packs of three, which means you have have spares in case you lose one. As you'd expect due to the price (and name), this is a basic stylus that doesn't offer any additional features, but it does the job well enough.

(Image credit: Staedtler)

04. Staedtler 180 22-1 Noris Digital

An iconic re-imagining

Compatibility: Android, iOS, Windows | Buttons: N/A | Battery: N/A

Iconic design

Wide compatibility

Basic

No additional features

If you're new to digital art, then the Staedtler 180 22-1 Noris Digital is an ideal stylus. It's designed like Staedtler's iconic traditional pencils, and it feels like one as well, which means you get a natural writing and drawing experience. It uses passive EMR technology, which means it doesn't need a battery, and it offers decent compatibility across devices. It also features palm rejection, so it doesn't get confused if you accidentally rest your palm or wrist on your Android device while drawing. Spare nibs are included as well.

(Image credit: Wacom)

05. Wacom Bamboo Fineline 3

A solid Android stylus for drawing

Compatibility: Android, iOS, Windows | Buttons: One | Battery: Rechargeable Li-Ion

Comfortable to use

Good amount of features

Pricey

Check for compatibility

With one thousand levels of pressure sensitivity and a programmable button that lets you change modes on the fly, the Wacom Bamboo Fineline 3 is an excellent premium stylus for some Android devices. We say 'some' as not all devices are compatible with its advanced features, so make sure you check to see if your Android device is supported before you buy. If it is, then you'll get a well built stylus that is well balanced and comfortable to hold, with a level of resistance when used on a screen that makes drawing and note taking feel natural. Basically, it's everything you'd expect from a company like Wacom.

