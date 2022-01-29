It's a thumbs up for general use, or anything you’d ordinarily use your finger for – it’ll mean a less smudgy screen for sure. For note-taking it’s hit and miss, it doesn't feel very accurate and is a little clumsy. Drawing? See notes on note-taking. The lack of palm rejection and pressure sensitivity is also an issue in this regard.

The Adonit Pro 4 is a passive, non-Bluetooth stylus that works on any device. No need to charge, no need to pair, this stylus is good to go for what you might term - general use. By general use, we mean anything you’d ordinarily do with your fingers, i.e. scrolling, liking, sharing etc, and yes - note-taking, and perhaps sketching. Prices for a multi-use stylus generally vary from £10 upwards. The Meko Universal 2-in-1 stylus, pretty basic and works on any device, is only £10.90 on Amazon.

This Adonit stylus, though, around the £32 mark, seems a sturdy enough offering for the price. It has a good weight and looks the part, but it may lack a few features compared to similarly priced offerings (see our guide to the best Apple pencil alternatives for more styluses). For instance, there is no pressure sensitivity - a useful thing for the more serious note-takers and sketchers, and at around £24 the STAEDTLER Noris Digital boasts 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, plus palm rejection, though it's Android only. So it looks as though a closer inspection of the Adonit Pro 4 is warranted, just to see what it’s offering for the price.

Adonit Pro 4 review: Design

The Adonit Pro 4 sports an elegant design (Image credit: Adonit)

Aesthetically speaking, the Adonit Pro 4 is a lovely looking pen/stylus. It’s reminiscent of a half-decent fountain pen, albeit crossed with a mascara stick, due to its copper lid and top. However, it comes in three different colour combos and is certain to slip stylishly into a bag or shirt pocket with its pleasingly curved clip. Its weight is worth mentioning again, it’s nice. 22g if that means anything to you. That's around the same weight as 4 large grapes, or 20 buttons. It is 124.7mm long.

Aside from the aluminium body and copper twist cap, the ballpoint-esque nib is ended with what Adonit calls a soft touch precision disc, which, although not exclusive to Adonit, looks a little odd. Is the reason for this little clear disc to replicate the surface area of a finger? Or, is it to prevent scratching the surface of your device? Probably both, and also perhaps to keep the aesthetic of a proper pen without sticking a great big rubber tip on it. Suffice to say that quite a few styluses look pretty good with quite understated plastic/felt-covered tips that don’t scratch.

Adonit Pro 4 review: Performance

Not the smoothest tool in the box (Image credit: Adonit)

To continue with the disc for a moment; as well as looking odd; it also feels a bit clumsy. With every new point of contact, it has to re-adjust, due to its previous angle, like setting down a plate on a table, end-first. Odd description? Odd sensation. It’s a minuscule annoyance, but a constant one.

For general use, it seems fine. Anything you usually use your finger for, that is. It’s purported to be an ‘all-rounder’ i.e. for note-taking and even drawing. Having tested it out on Notability, and Autodesk’s Sketchbook, as Adonit suggests on its website, for both note-taking and sketching respectively, it seemed more than a little lacklustre in both respects.

It seemed to suffer from a margin of parallax (tech term alarm, just nod and agree), meaning the nib and line don’t really match up. As you can imagine it’s a little off-putting. It’s not a great deal, a millimetre or two, if that, though when trying to highlight something in a written doc it highlighted just above the text, even though I had the nib in place. Might seem a small thing, but it’s enough to constantly put you slightly off-kilter if you are trying to concentrate. It also makes writing a little more difficult than it should be.

This seemed resolved in Notes, on the iPad however, and there was good lineup. It seemed marginally more responsive to drawing lines in Adobe Fresco, though there was considerable wobble when drawing straight lines. The lack of pressure sensitivity really means that it’s no good for drawing, perhaps very causal sketching at the most, and the lack of palm rejection is always apparent.

Adonit Pro 4 review: Should you buy it?

For a casual all-rounder and general use stylus, you could do worse. It’s bordering on the expensive for what it

delivers in terms of performance, i.e. very little, but it totally depends on what you need it for. Basic note-taking and rough sketching are ok, it could be a lot smoother to use though. It felt a bit clumsy, overall. However, if you want a stylish, and well-formed little pen/stylus for general finger-based phone and tablet use, then it’ll be just fine.

