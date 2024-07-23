Adobe just dropped a batch of new Photoshop and Illustrator tools

News
By
published

Will it be enough to make creatives happy?

New Adobe Creative Cloud tools in Photoshop and Illustrator
(Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe's not exactly been winning over creatives recently, but today's announcement of new tools in Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator show it still leads the pack when it comes to continually expanding the features of its creative software. The two Creative Cloud apps have added a new AI-powered capabilities and plus productivity features designed to save users' time.

New tools include a Selection Brush tool in Photoshop and Mockup, Generative Shape Fill and enhanced Text to Pattern in the beta version of Illustrator. Read on read on for an overview of everything that's new in Photoshop and Illustrator today, and see our guide to Adobe Creative Cloud discounts if you're new to the software.

Image 1 of 2
A screenshot showing use of the new Photoshop Selection Brush Tool
An opaque and feathered selection is applied to cat using the new Photoshop Selection Brush Tool(Image credit: Adobe)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles