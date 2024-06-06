Photoshop users have serious questions over new terms of use

News
By
published

Wait, Adobe can access everything we create?

Adobe Photoshop logo in Photoshop on a laptop
(Image credit: Anadolu via Getty Images)

It's one of those nuisances that disrupts the working day. You open Photoshop, Illustrator or Premiere Pro to pick up where you left off on a project with a deadline to meet, and you're hit with a message from Adobe that demands you agree to new terms and conditions before you can get on with work.

Many people faced with the situation this morning won't have had the time to make another cup of tea, sit back and read through the small print and will have just clicked through it so they can get down to work. But those who did read the finer details are raising some concerns (see our Adobe software list for a run down of the company's apps). Adobe assures me that nothing has changed in practice, but I can understand users being taken aback.

Image 1 of 2
Adobe terms of use
Adobe's updated terms of use (click right for the sections sparking concerns)(Image credit: Adobe)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles