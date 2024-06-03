Artists threaten to leave Instagram in droves over AI art training

Meta's making it almost impossible to opt out.

AI art is mired controversy, so it should be no surprise that Meta's confirmation that it trains its AI image generator using public Instagram images has upset a lot of people. 

The revelation could be the straw that broke the camel's back for many users of the social media platform. Already frustrated by the decrease in reach that their posts receive these days on a platform increasingly saturated with paid ads, many users, and particularly artists, are wondering if there's any point to Instagram anymore. It might be time to consider alternative among the best social media platforms for artists and designers.

