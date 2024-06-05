No, Instagram: we're not prepared to sit through unskippable ads

It's not been a great time for Instagram lately. Users are getting fed up with all the ads and the lack of reach they get on the platform, and artists have been quitting Instagram due to the use of images to train Meta's AI image generator. So what's Meta doing to try to save things? Er... it's testing unskippable ads.

Yep, just when it seemed Meta couldn't possibly make Instagram any less of a social network, it's confirmed that it's running a trial that forces users to watch ads. Yep, just like those unskippable ads on YouTube.

An example of an Instagram ad break shared on Threads (Image credit: Dan Levy on Threads)

Adverts on Instagram can be helpful for both users and brands when they're well targeted, but a lot of users have been complaining that there are too many of them, and that they clog up their feed at the expense of the content they want to see. Until now, scrolling or clicking past them has at least been fairly quick and easy, but it seems that could be about to change.

Users have been expressing surprise and sharing screenshots both on Instagram and other social media platforms after being hit by a new feature that Instagram's calling an "ad break". These are ads that users can't scroll past: they show a timer, and you have to wait for it to count down to zero before they can go on using the app as normal. There's an option to click to see information about the format, which brings up the message: "Sometimes you may need to view an ad before you can keep browsing."

Instagram has told the BBC that the feature is part of a trial and that no decision has yet been made about whether to roll it out as a permanent part of the platform. It said it was "always experimenting with new products and ad solutions in line with the evolving consumer trends and business needs."

Yeah that’s an instant swipe up and close app from me…June 4, 2024

While the feature may appeal to advertisers, it's not going down well with users, with some saying that they would stop using the platform if it becomes a feature. That, ultimately could impact on the brands that choose to use it and could lower Instagram's appeal as a platform to advertise on. Clearly, Meta is a business and needs to make a profit from its products, but its recent moves suggest that it's taking Instagram's audience for granted; that it thinks it's managed to hook people so firmly they'll put up with anything, but that might not be the case.

Users might be used to unskippable ads on YouTube, but that's a very different kind of platform. YouTube sees more consumption of longer form content, while Instagram is more something people dip into when they have a spare minute. Having to sit through an ad for even a fraction of that minute would render Instagram pointless for many people.

With many Instagram users already fed up with low reach, advertising saturation and the platform's opaque approach to AI training, it doesn't seem like a great time for Instagram to introduce another unpopular change. Even the majority of users who react with indifference rather than outright hostility might start to wonder if there's any point spending time on Instagram any more.

