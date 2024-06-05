No, Instagram: we're not prepared to sit through unskippable ads

This could finish off the once-loved social media platform.

It's not been a great time for Instagram lately. Users are getting fed up with all the ads and the lack of reach they get on the platform, and artists have been quitting Instagram due to the use of images to train Meta's AI image generator. So what's Meta doing to try to save things? Er... it's testing unskippable ads.

Yep, just when it seemed Meta couldn't possibly make Instagram any less of a social network, it's confirmed that it's running a trial that forces users to watch ads. Yep, just like those unskippable ads on YouTube.

