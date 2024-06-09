What is Cara, the Instagram alternative that gained 600k users in a week?

Everything you need to know about the AI-free social media platform for artists.

Images from Cara app
(Image credit: Cara Project)

Cara app launched in January 2023 but chances are you first heard about it in the last week or so. That's because in around seven days, it went from having 40,000 users to 700,00 amid the controversy around Instagram using images to train AI. Cara has a no-AI policy, which has led a lot of artists to see it as a potential Instagram alternative, so it may be time to take a look.

Of course, this isn't the first time we've heard talk of an Instagram alternative. And, perhaps with the exception of big hitter TikTok, which Instagram has gone on to imitate in many ways, none has really caught on in a big way. Could Cara be different? Below we round up who Car is for and how it works to help you decide if it's worth exploring for yourself.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

