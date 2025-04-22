How to use CapCut video editor: a beginner's guide to using CapCut for social media

From creating short transition videos to using AI filters, here's how to make the best of CapCut.

How to use CapCut
(Image credit: CapCut)
Ever wondered how creatives are making those sleek and seamless transition videos for social media? The answer is probably CapCut, one of the best video editing software apps you can get right now. It's created by ByteDance, the same parent company that owns Tiktok, and is a great free tool for easy smartphone editing, and for those who are complete beginners when it comes to video editing.

I've been using CapCut for over a year now, ever since I started trying to get a bit more serious with my personal TikTok account (I finally made it to over 1K followers), and I love that it's super easy to get your head around while offering a lot more than the basic built-in editing tools you get with Instagram and TikTok's platforms.

How to use CapCut
(Image credit: CapCut)

