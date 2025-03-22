We could have had a Marvel Gaming Universe, but at least we got Marvel Rivals

published

It turns out Disney considered connecting all the Marvel games.

Marvel Rivals
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a huge hit, and has given us the Infinity Saga and the Multiverse Saga. But it turns out that it could have had a gaming counterpart – a Marvel Gaming Universe. Industry insiders say Disney had plans to create a cohesive universe connecting all the Marvel video games on a timeline, much like what the Marvel Cinematic Universe does for the films.

Even more intriguingly, the idea was to allow players to move between the games by linking them with alternate reality game (ARG) elements, possibly even connecting to Marvel comics (see our pick of the best game development software if you're working on your own project).

