Of all the game remakes coming in 2025, we weren't expecting this one. Over a decade on from the release of the classic demon-shooter, we'll get to battle hordes of demons all over again in a Painkiller remake. And almost impossibly, it looks darker and bloodier than People Can Fly's brutal original from 2004.

The Painkiller remake will introduce co-op mode allowing play with up to two friends. There will be four characters with unique abilities: Ink, Void, Sol, and Roch, and a new tarot card system to enhances abilities and combine them with other players. (see our pick of the best retro games consoles for more nostalgic gaming action).

A post shared by Painkiller Game (@painkillergame_) A photo posted by on

The iconic first-person shooter is bring remade by Anshar Studios. it will be published by 3D Realms and Saber Interactive, and we're told it's coming as soon as fall.

Saber says we'll be able to "jump, dash and hook across vast, spine-chilling biomes while fighting nightmarish enemies in bloody, fast-paced combat with a host of new and classic Painkiller weapons". Gamers will be able to play online with up to two friends or offline with bots "exploring diverse locations, uncovering secrets and facing off against terrifying enemies".

Anshar Studios worked on Bloober Team's survival horror Layers of Fear and its cyberpunk thriller Observer: System Redux as well as on Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 and Divinity Original Sin 2.

The new Painkiller will be released for Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. You can wishlist it on Steam now.