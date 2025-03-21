The classic demon-shooter Painkiller is being remade, and it looks even darker and bloodier than the original

News
By published

This was on nobody's bingo card.

Images from a Painkiller game remake
(Image credit: Anshar Studios / Saber Interactive)

Of all the game remakes coming in 2025, we weren't expecting this one. Over a decade on from the release of the classic demon-shooter, we'll get to battle hordes of demons all over again in a Painkiller remake. And almost impossibly, it looks darker and bloodier than People Can Fly's brutal original from 2004.

The Painkiller remake will introduce co-op mode allowing play with up to two friends. There will be four characters with unique abilities: Ink, Void, Sol, and Roch, and a new tarot card system to enhances abilities and combine them with other players. (see our pick of the best retro games consoles for more nostalgic gaming action).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
An image from Last Half of Darkness remake
The Last Half of Darkness remake looks even scarier than the original
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 gets a wild new park design
Image from an Unreal Engine Rayman 3 remake
Rayman 3 is being remade in Unreal Engine, and I can't believe how good it looks
Still from Dreams of Another trailer
Dreams of Another rewrites the rules for Shoot 'em up games, and it looks mesmerising
Screenshots from Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
Why MGS Snake Eater is the Unreal Engine 5 remake that matters
DOOM: The Gallery Experience
Doom swaps blood for fine wine in this jokey remake
Latest in Video Game Design
Images from a Painkiller game remake
The classic demon-shooter Painkiller is being remade, and it looks even darker and bloodier than the original
A screenshot from a video presenting Mythica Open Source Library
Mythica's open-source platform allows anyone to use these two studios' assets for game development
A screenshot from a Unity sizzle reel
Unity 6 goes all-in on AI for future updates - and extends platform support
AI-generated image from Ark: Aquatica trailer
Terrible AI-generated Ark: Aquatica trailer leaves gamers bewildered
An image from teaser animation for Ark: Survival Ascended expansion ARK: Lost Colony
Lost Colony anime teaser shows Ark: Survival Ascended is the game that has everything
Unity Gaming Report 2025; a small tugboat sails into the sunset
GDC 2025: AI isn't the 'creative cure-all' that some hoped
Latest in News
Images from a Painkiller game remake
The classic demon-shooter Painkiller is being remade, and it looks even darker and bloodier than the original
Stills from an Aston Martin CGI advert made in Unreal Engine
I can't believe the detail in the Aston Martin's stunning Unreal Engine CGI car adverts
iPhone 13 render
Apple gets the green light to design the iPhone of its dreams
GIMP
Want to learn GIMP for free? This tutorial page is the perfect place to start
Lilo &amp; Stitch Snow White poster
It's hard to describe how hilarious these Lilo & Stitch Disney mashup posters are (seriously, Stitch as Cinderella is all kinds of genius)
GIMP logo on a gradient background
After 20 years, GIMP could finally be the free Photoshop alternative I hoped for