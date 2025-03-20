Open source is becoming a bit of a trend in game development. Studios have tended to protect proprietary assets, but it seems the tide is slowly turning. EA recently made four Command and Conquer titles open source, and Mythica is now making tools from Sprocket Games and Unleashed Games open source via its platform.

Mythica announced at the Game Developers Conference (GDC 2025) that the two studios will open source key aspects of their projects through its platform. It sees the move as part of a shift toward greater transparency, accessibility, and collaboration in the industry (also see our guide to the best game dev software).

Mythica Open Source Library - Alpha Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Mythica describes itself as the largest procedural platform with more than 3,000 open-source generative AI tools that directly integrate into game engine workflows. It says that through partnerships with organisations like the Linux Foundation, it's working to establish pathways for game developers to release their work in compliance with licensing restrictions while maximising the impact of open source contributions.

It believes that game development is on the verge of an open source revolution, which it sees as a desirable step change to preserve artists' work, ensuring contributions aren’t lost when projects end, while also preventing redundant developmen﻿t. The shift could also help smaller teams by giving them access to proven tools, fostering a more innovative, sustainable, and collaborative future for game development.

The addition of assets from Sprocket Games and Unleashed Games represents one of the largest collective open-source contributions in modern game development, Mythica says. Sprocket, a studio formed by ex-Riot Games developers, has made a commitment to open source procedural generation technology and has received an Epic Megagrant to do so. Unleashed will begin by releasing much of its art and game assets.

“This initiative isn’t just about sharing code – it’s about unlocking creativity for the next generation of developers,” says Mythica cEO Slater Victoroff. “Just as open source revolutionized AI and software, it is now transforming gaming. By sharing these tools, developers can build on each other’s innovations, streamline production, and push the boundaries of what’s possible. We invite more studios to join this movement and help shape the future of game development.”

Irena Pereira, CEO of Unleashed Games, said: “Open source is the future of games and community engagement. When we fall in love with a game, our instinct is to create – whether it’s building within the world or expanding beyond it. By opening Haven to community contributions, we’re inviting players to shape the universe alongside our developers.”

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Sprocket is built on a pile of excellent open source tools,” says Josiah Kiehl, CEO of Sprocket. “From Linux infrastructure up through Mythica's content generation tools. The more we, as an industry, embrace open source initiatives, the faster we'll get to the future we're all trying to build. Traditionally, studios have been behind the rest of the software industry in embracing openness, which I think is holding us back. My hope is that closed source platforms are increasingly relics of the past and platforms like Mythica's are the standard for the future.”

Mythica says its aim is that studios like Sprocket Games and Unleashed Games will contribute to a broader ecosystem of procedural, generative, and modular development tools that benefit the entire industry.

For more news from GDC 2025, see the announcement of Roblox Cube 3D AI tools, news on Unity 6 updates and the terrible AI trailer for Ark: Aquatica.