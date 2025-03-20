Mythica's open-source platform allows anyone to use these two studios' assets for game development

News
By published

It's part of a growing trend towards open-source game development.

Open source is becoming a bit of a trend in game development. Studios have tended to protect proprietary assets, but it seems the tide is slowly turning. EA recently made four Command and Conquer titles open source, and Mythica is now making tools from Sprocket Games and Unleashed Games open source via its platform.

Mythica announced at the Game Developers Conference (GDC 2025) that the two studios will open source key aspects of their projects through its platform. It sees the move as part of a shift toward greater transparency, accessibility, and collaboration in the industry (also see our guide to the best game dev software).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Command &amp; Conquer
Command & Conquer is back in the most surprising way
Roblox Cube 3D AI 3D object generation
Roblox says its new AI generator will go beyond 3D models to allow groundbreaking '4D creation'
Citizen Sleeper 2 no-code development; a man floats in space, but its yellow
Why Citizen Sleeper 2's no-code creative process is an inspiration
Monolith Productions; Wonder Woman
Warner Bros. closing Monolith Productions is the end of an era – so what comes next?
Unity Gaming Report 2025; a small tugboat sails into the sunset
GDC 2025: AI isn't the 'creative cure-all' that some hoped
Making indie game Mythmatch, a cartoon girl and greek mythical monster fight
Making indie game Mythmatch - finessing 2D animation to tell diverse stories
Latest in Video Game Design
A screenshot from a video presenting Mythica Open Source Library
Mythica's open-source platform allows anyone to use these two studios' assets for game development
A screenshot from a Unity sizzle reel
Unity 6 goes all-in on AI for future updates - and extends platform support
AI-generated image from Ark: Aquatica trailer
Terrible AI-generated Ark: Aquatica trailer leaves gamers bewildered
An image from teaser animation for Ark: Survival Ascended expansion ARK: Lost Colony
Lost Colony anime teaser shows Ark: Survival Ascended is the game that has everything
Unity Gaming Report 2025; a small tugboat sails into the sunset
GDC 2025: AI isn't the 'creative cure-all' that some hoped
Promise Mascot Agency;
How Ikumi Nakamura's 'art bible' helped create Promise Mascot Agency's grotesque mascots, and why collaboration in indie game development is vital
Latest in News
GIMP logo on a gradient background
After 20 years, GIMP could finally be the free Photoshop alternative I hoped for
MacBook deals
Save $600 on a MacBook Pro with my pick of the best three Mac deals right now
Yahoo billboard
Yahoo's tsunami billboard is all kinds of horrifying
A screenshot from a video presenting Mythica Open Source Library
Mythica's open-source platform allows anyone to use these two studios' assets for game development
Images from the making of Ubisoft Brazil Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows advert
Ubisoft Brazil just aced Assassin’s Creed Shadows marketing with hilarious ad