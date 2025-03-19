Terrible AI-generated Ark: Aquatica trailer leaves gamers bewildered

News
By published

What's even the point?

AI-generated image from Ark: Aquatica trailer
(Image credit: Snail Games)

It's surprising to see the same game franchise get one trailer so right and another trailer so wrong within a day of each other. Just yesterday we were reporting from GDC 2025 on fans' excitement about Studio Wildcard's anime teaser for Ark: Lost Colony, the upcoming DLC for the Unreal Engine 5 remake Ark: Survival Ascended.

But Ark announcements at the Game Developers Conference have ended on a low note with an unexpected. Snail Games USA has dropped a trailer for Ark: Aquatica, an expansion not of Ark: Survival Ascended but of the original Ark: Survival Evolved. And it appears to be almost entirely AI-generated.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
An image from teaser animation for Ark: Survival Ascended expansion ARK: Lost Colony
GDC 2025: Lost Colony anime teaser shows Ark: Survival Ascended is the game that has everything
Shot from Death Stranding 2 trailer
“Fantastic and bat s**t crazy”: fans worship the new Death Stranding 2 trailer
Image of Aloy in Horizon
Sony's made an AI-generated Aloy. Does it not see the irony?
Activision Guitar Hero Mobile
It’s official, Activision has sold its soul to the AI overlords
An alleged AI-generated image in Call of Duty Black Ops 6
"There’s a fine line between utility and laziness”: fans clap back at Call of Duty's AI confession
Unity Gaming Report 2025; a small tugboat sails into the sunset
GDC 2025: AI isn't the 'creative cure-all' that some hoped
Latest in Video Game Design
A screenshot from a Unity sizzle reel
Unity 6 goes all-in on AI for future updates
AI-generated image from Ark: Aquatica trailer
Terrible AI-generated Ark: Aquatica trailer leaves gamers bewildered
An image from teaser animation for Ark: Survival Ascended expansion ARK: Lost Colony
GDC 2025: Lost Colony anime teaser shows Ark: Survival Ascended is the game that has everything
Unity Gaming Report 2025; a small tugboat sails into the sunset
GDC 2025: AI isn't the 'creative cure-all' that some hoped
Promise Mascot Agency;
How Ikumi Nakamura's 'art bible' helped create Promise Mascot Agency's grotesque mascots, and why collaboration in indie game development is vital
Sonic Adventure Redux
I'm not saying this Sonic Adventure Unreal Engine 5 remake is the best thing I've ever seen, but I'm not not saying it either
Latest in News
A screenshot from a Unity sizzle reel
Unity 6 goes all-in on AI for future updates
AI-generated image from Ark: Aquatica trailer
Terrible AI-generated Ark: Aquatica trailer leaves gamers bewildered
Best Buy Tech Fest Sale
Forget Amazon's Spring Sale, Best Buy's Tech Fest has amazing prices on tablets and phones
Jaguar logo
Rebrand vs refresh: Why brands should hold fire on launching a whole new identity
Hitachi rebrand
Hitachi means business with bold new visual identity