GDC 2025: Adobe Substance 3D Painter gets a small but important feature

News
By published

Create art faster and smarter with the new Filled Path tool.

Adobe has used GDC 2025 to reveal the newest tools and features for Substance 3D Painter, which may be small additions but could really boost the creation of game art. One of the standout new features is Filled Path tool, a brand-new Path Type that enables 3D artists to easily 'fill in' a shape traced on a model's surface – ideal for creating precise details.

The Substance suite of apps feature in our best 3D modelling software guide, and are used by game artists, VFX artists and product designers alike. The update also means artists can tweak textures on the fly and see results with real-time updates; this supports assets created and imported from Adobe Illustrator, Substance 3D Designer, or Substance 3D Sampler.

TOPICS
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

