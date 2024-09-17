Creators can start uploading to Fab – the new marketplace for Unreal Engine

News
By
published

Epic Games' new store will unify UI Marketplace, Sketchfab Store, Quixel, and ArtStation Marketplace.

Epic Games FAB for Unreal Engine 5
(Image credit: Epic Games)

Epic Games has kicked off the process for the launch of Fab, its new unified marketplace for Unreal Engine. From today, creators can start uploading their products to the Fab Publishing Portal ahead of the launch of Fab.com in mid-October.

First announced at the Game Developers Conference in March last year, Fab.com will bring together the Unreal Engine Marketplace, Sketchfab Store, Quixel, and ArtStation Marketplace together in one place, serve digital creators across industries, including games, VFX, animation, simulation, design, architecture and fashion.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles