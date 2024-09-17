New software allows lightning fast creation of digital characters for Unreal Engine 5

Unreal Engine has been transforming the creation of immersive worlds for video games to films and visual effects. But what about creating digital characters? Unreal Engine's own tool, MetaHuman, offers limited customisation, but a new player has emerged with a more flexible solution.

Reblika Software has launched software that allows users to quickly create and customise a diverse range of digital human characters and easily import them into Unreal Engine. And it plans to release an software development kit for Unity too (see our pick of the best laptops for game development if you need to upgrade your setup).

Reblium SDK for Unreal Engine - YouTube Watch On

Reblika Software's Reblium was developed as a character-creation tool for internal use – the company creates digital humans, 3D scans and digital doubles for the fashion, gaming and film industries. But's it's now made the software available to the public, providing an option for digital artists who want to create 3D character models.

The software comprises a Character Creator, Character Generator and a Character Configurator. It appears to be more flexible than Unreal Engine's own cloud-based MetaHuman since it's not limited in how many faces it can generate, and it provides a range of customisation options to give users more control over the process. The Character Configurator allows users to tweak specific details such as facial features and clothing.

Reblium: A new character-creation tool - YouTube Watch On

The new program has a dedicated SDK for character export to Unreal Engine, allow users to integrate characters into the projects efficiently.

For more Unreal Engine news, see Zibra AI's new Unreal Engine plug in for real-time volumetric VFX and the Silent Hill 2 remake.