New software allows lightning fast creation of digital characters for Unreal Engine 5

And it's more flexible than MetaHuman.

Unreal Engine has been transforming the creation of immersive worlds for video games to films and visual effects. But what about creating digital characters? Unreal Engine's own tool, MetaHuman, offers limited customisation, but a new player has emerged with a more flexible solution.

Reblika Software has launched software that allows users to quickly create and customise a diverse range of digital human characters and easily import them into Unreal Engine. And it plans to release an software development kit for Unity too (see our pick of the best laptops for game development if you need to upgrade your setup).

