Silent Hill 2 remake uses a '90s filter' for ultimate retro authenticity

Players will also be able to hide all UI elements.

There's just a month to go until the release of the Silent Hill 2 remake, and the developers have revealed a new feature that looks set to provide the ultimate in old-school authenticity. The Unreal Engine 5-based game with have a '90s filter'. 

Bloober Team's filter will add a film grain effect, color correction, and screen adjustments for a more convincing retro experience (see our pick of the best retro consoles).

