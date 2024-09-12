Zibra AI's new Unreal Engine plug in brings real-time volumetric VFX for games and virtual studios

ZibraVDB opens up new possibilities for realistic scene lighting.

Ukrainian deep-tech creative solutions company Zibra AI has today announced the launch of its newest plugin for Unreal Engine 5 and Houdini. ZibraVDB aims to bring film-quality, real-time volumetric VFX for games, virtual production studios and CGI studios in film and TV by utilising GPU-powered compressed VDB effects. 

The company says ZibraVDB replays large VFX volumes stored in OpenVDB format within Unreal Engine, delivering up to 100x compression and rendering times twice as fast as Unreal’s Streaming Virtual Texturing (SVT). The tool opens up new possibilities for realistic scene lighting, offering a high compression rate and minimal visible difference between compressed and decompressed VFX.

