GDC 2025: Roblox says its new AI generator will go beyond 3D models to allow groundbreaking '4D creation'

Cube 3D could be a game changer for game creation.

With the 2025 Game Developers Conference underway in San Francisco, the online game platform and creation system Roblox has launched its Roblox Cube 3D generative AI model for building 3D objects and scenes.

The open-source foundational model can generate 3D models and environments from text prompts for now, but there are plans to add support for reference images. Ultimately, Roblox plans to expand the model to allow what it calls '4D creation' compatible with the best game development software.

