Nvidia's AI characters are about to transform how we see video games

published

Sims rival inZOI is coming this month.

Screenshot from InZOI video game
(Image credit: Krafton)

AI characters are coming to video games perhaps sooner than many people imagined. Just after it emerged that Sony was testing an AI-generated Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West, Nvidia has announced that its ACE AI game characters will make their debuts in real games this month.

With thoughts and behaviour governed by an on-device Nvidia ACE Small Language Model, autonomous game characters will be launched in Krafton's life simulation game InZOI (a kind of AI Sims 4 for 2025) and in the mobile version of 24 Entertainment's free-to-play wuxia action battle royale game Naraka: Bladepoint. And Nvidia says that more developers will quickly following suit.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

