Sony's made an AI-generated Aloy. Does it not see the irony?

News
By
published

Horizon fans are dismayed.

Video game companies seem much more keen than gamers to add more generative AI to games. Now it turns out that Sony is experimenting with fully fledged AI-generated characters.

For its first test – or at least the first we've seen – Sony picked perhaps the most inappropriate subject: Ahoy from the Horizon series. The leaked video makes me wonder a) if Sony realises how bad the results look, and b) how did it fail to see the irony in using a character from a game franchise that's all about AI taking over and destroying humanity using predatory machines?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Activision Guitar Hero Mobile
It’s official, Activision has sold its soul to the AI overlords
An alleged AI-generated image in Call of Duty Black Ops 6
"There’s a fine line between utility and laziness”: fans clap back at Call of Duty's AI confession
Muse AI; a head breathes fire
Microsoft's Muse AI wants to change how games are made - but can it work?
Bring Me the Horizon&#039;s AI live show visuals
Bring Me the Horizon face scathing AI art backlash
An NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card above a grid of green bending lines
8 things I learned about NVIDIA's new tech at CES 2025
An AI-generated image of a Facebook bot
Meta's fake Instagram profiles are the most depressing AI development yet
Latest in Video Game Design
Image of Aloy in Horizon
Sony's made an AI-generated Aloy. Does it not see the irony?
Atomfall hands-on; various scenes from a video game set in a 1950s England after the apocalypse
"We wanted it to feel big" – playing Atomfall from an art director’s perspective
Best video game architecture; a woman stands in front of a city scene, in the distance is a mix of gothic and modernist buildings
The best video games for architecture and design fans
Among The Trolls by Avantgarden Games;
How Unreal Engine 5 is harnessed to blend photoreal environments with fantasy folklore in Among The Trolls
A still from an Unreal Engine 5.5.3 tech demo with a Blade Runner and Cyberpunk style
Stunning Unreal Engine 5.5.3 tech demo channels Blade Runner and Cyberpunk vibes
A still from a remaster of Warcraft 3 intro cinematic
Fans are blown away by solo animator's stunning Warcraft III cinematic remake
Latest in News
Image of Aloy in Horizon
Sony's made an AI-generated Aloy. Does it not see the irony?
Kia ad
Kia trolls Tesla with scathing Elon Musk callout
Several iPhone models getting larger in size
Apple no longer makes an iPhone I actually want to buy
An image of an optical illusion showing circles and squares that look different sizes
Graphic designers need to know about these typographical optical illusions
Hyundai logo
Okay, the Hyundai logo's secret meaning has genuinely surprised me