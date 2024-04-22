I tried Nvidia's AI for games, with comically realistic results

By Ian Dean
published

It's 2062 and everyone still loves Taylor Swift.

Nvidia ACE AI; a game character sits in a leather chair
(Image credit: Nvidia)

I asked an AI NPC if she new Taylor Swift, and of course she did. Nvidia ACE AI for non-player characters in video games has been floating around since last summer, but I finally got to quiz it for myself and couldn't believe the realism it offers.

Generative AI like Adobe Firefly and Stable Diffusion is known for creating 2D images and text to 3D models, but Nvidia ACE is one of the leading AI models for bringing game characters to life.

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creativebloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.

