Recommended reading

Fortnite's AI Darth Vadar controversy is about getting a fair deal for performers

News
By published

Here's why SAG-AFTRA has lodged a complaint against Epic Games.

Darth Vader in Fortnite
(Image credit: Epic Games)

Not one but two Star Wars AI controversies within a week? First Lucasfilm itself was touting some objectively terrible AI video generation in Star Wars Field Report as the future of VFX. Now Fortnite's being criticised over its AI-voiced Darth Vadar.

The Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has filed an unfair labour complaint over Fortnite's use of AI to recreate the voice of the late actor James Earl Jones after the Sith lord returned to the game as a Battle Royale boss.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.