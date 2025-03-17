GDC 2025: AI isn't the 'creative cure-all' that some hoped

News
By published

The Unity Gaming Report reveals gen AI isn't stealing creative jobs (yet).

The new Unity Gaming Report is out, revealed today at GDC 2025, and it suggests video game studios are placing caution ahead of revolution. The prospect of generative AI being the magic bullet to solve all of the industry's problems doesn't appear to be here just yet, as the report says, "AI hasn’t quite been the creative cure-all that some hoped".

AI has been the buzzword and idea for the last year, and I've tried Nvidia's ACE and can see the allure, but as Ashly Burch reacts to Sony's AI Aloy test shows, this future is a precarious one. No wonder then, many of the game devs quizzed for the Unity Gaming Report reveal caution, and indeed not a race to AI, are the trends that dominate. (Read what devs thought about gen AI in last year's Unity Gaming Report.)

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq

