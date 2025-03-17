Horizon actress “worried” for the future of gaming after Sony's AI Aloy controversy

published

Ashly Burch shares concerns about “game performance as an art form.”

Horizon&#039;s Aloy getting ready to shoot an arrow
(Image credit: Sony)

Last week a leaked video surfaced online demonstrating new technology replacing Horizon's protagonist Aloy with an AI chatbot. The Sony experiment was a jarring revelation for gaming fans who were staunchly against the move, and now Aloy's official actress, Ashly Burch, has weighed in on the troubling situation.

AI and the future of game design is still a tumultuous topic, but sadly we're already seeing lazy corner-cutting AI usage permeating the gaming sphere (Activision, I'm looking at you). In the wake of continued SAG-AFTRA's strikes, it concerning to see that developers are continuing to snub the human talent that brings their games to life.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

